Scientists at Quantinuum say they've set a new record in quantum error correction that brings large-scale, fault-tolerant systems one step closer.

The team claims their 98-qubit quantum system, Helios , demonstrated a failure rate of just 0.0005% in tests of its quantum memory, which is equivalent to an estimated five uncorrectable errors per million rounds of error checking.

This rate bests the previous benchmark set by Google's 105-qubit Willow quantum chip , which demonstrated an estimated 772 uncorrectable errors per million rounds in comparable tests , for an error rate of 0.0772%.

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The result brings quantum computing closer to the "megaquop regime," where systems can run over a million operations without encountering an error, the researchers said. They detailed their findings in a study uploaded Oct. 16 to the arXiv preprint server.

In a statement , Robin Blume-Kohout , co-director of Sandia National Laboratories' Quantum Performance Lab, called the achievement "a significant milestone that quantum computing researchers have been working toward for many years."

"A scaled-up version of this system could reach the reliability required for useful fault-tolerant computation at a feasible size — less than a million physical qubits — which improves the outlook for practical quantum computing," added Blume-Kohout, who was not involved in the research.

Why is quantum computing so error-prone?

Preserving the fragile information stored in qubits is one of quantum computing's greatest challenges and presents a major barrier to making systems practical.

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Qubits , the most basic units of quantum information, are extremely sensitive to interference. Their delicate quantum states can be easily disturbed by heat, vibrations and other forms of environmental "noise," and if this happens in the middle of a calculation, the result becomes far less reliable — if it survives at all.

Quantum error correction has become a focal point for researchers for this exact reason. It introduces redundancy to quantum systems to ensure that small, potentially manageable errors don't wipe out entire calculations.

This involves spreading quantum information across multiple physical qubits to form a "logical" qubit. If a single qubit loses its quantum state due to interference, the redundancy provided by the logical qubit helps to keep the information it collectively stores intact.

The challenge is packing enough qubits into computers to ensure redundancy for longer, more complex calculations. This presents something of a catch-22: Adding more qubits provides more redundancy, allowing for larger quantum systems , but it also increases the opportunity for errors.

(Image credit: Quantinuum)

Flexible architecture and "leakage repumping"

Unlike Google's Willow processor, which is based on superconducting circuits, Helios uses electrically charged barium ions that can be dynamically rearranged.

By shuttling ions around the processor, scientists can unite different pairs of qubits, allowing them to exchange information directly. That way, it doesn't have to pass through multiple qubits — a process that can introduce additional errors.

The team also developed a technique called "leakage repumping," which uses precise, split-second laser pulses to bring qubits that have slipped out of their information-storing quantum state back into a usable state.

To test how effectively Helios could correct errors as more physical qubits were added, the researchers used a type of error-correcting code known as a color code . They tested three progressively larger versions ‪—‬ known as code distances 3, 5 and 7 ​​—‬ which could correct one, two and three physical-qubit errors, respectively.

They found that Helios became substantially more reliable as they added more physical qubits. Each increase in code distance reduced the likelihood of an uncorrectable error by roughly 12 times. At the highest level tested (distance 7), Helios achieved a record failure rate of approximately one uncorrectable error per 200,000 rounds.

A path to practical fault tolerance?

In the study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, the scientists suggested that future quantum computers using the same technology as Helios could achieve extremely low error rates without needing an impractically high number of physical qubits.

According to estimates from Quantinuum representatives, a future trapped-ion system could support 100 logical qubits using approximately 30,000 physical qubits, compared with around 900,000 for a competing superconducting system.

"There is still substantial engineering ahead to scale to much larger systems and integrate all the elements of fault-tolerant computation, but this work demonstrates that our underlying hardware and error-correction approach can deliver the exponential improvement in reliability that large-scale quantum computers will depend upon," Dave Hayes , director of computational design and theory at Quantinuum, told Live Science in an email.

The researchers said they plan to apply their latest findings to Quantinuum's upcoming quantum