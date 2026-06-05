Venus and Jupiter are about to almost touch in the sky in one of 2026's best skywatching events

A close conjunction of the two brightest planets in the night sky will take place over several evenings, with the best time to look being June 9-11.

Jamie Carter's avatar
By
published
in News

A view of a deep purple night sky with a red glowing mountain range underneath a series of twinkling stars.
From June 9-11, Venus and Jupiter will fit in the same field of view in binoculars.
(Image credit: Kerrin / 500px via Getty Images)

In one of 2026's skywatching highlights, the two brightest planets in the night sky will appear very close to each other for a string of several evenings.

This conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will occur in the western sky during twilight and be easily visible to the naked eye. The best time to look will be from about 45 minutes to two hours after sunset on Tuesday, June 9, though the evenings on either side will offer almost the same view. Find a location with a clear view of the western horizon for the best show.