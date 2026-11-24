Archaeologists have recovered high-quality chain mail armor from the 15th-century wreck of Gribshunden or Griffin, a royal warship that doubled as a "floating castle" for King Hans of Denmark. The ship exploded and sank in 1495, but maritime archaeologists have just begun exploring the area beneath the forecastle, an elevated combat platform at the front of the ship, where they discovered the armor and a unique munitions chest.

The chain mail was, "rather surprisingly, completely exposed," Rolf Warming , an archaeologist at Stockholm University and lead investigator of the Griffin project in collaboration with Södertörn University, told Live Science in an email. "It was only by chance that we came across it, and it shows just how much is still on the wreck site."

The mail armor was made of copper alloy and was found in a part of the ship that may have been used as a storage area for military gear, according to a Nov. 24 statement . "Historical sources indicate that German mercenaries, or Landsknechts, were aboard Griffin when it sank in 1495," Rodrigo Pacheco-Ruiz , an archaeologist at the University of Southampton in the U.K. who is the co-investigator on the project, said in the statement. The mercenaries may have stored their armor in the area, "although we've yet to establish a precise function for the space," Pacheco-Ruiz said.

Latest Videos From Live Science Watch full video here:

The 15th-century warship was rediscovered in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden in the 1970s but formally identified by archaeologists as Griffin in 2013.

An X-ray image of the chain mail recovered from the Griffin. (Image credit: Johan Hellsing/Tandläkare Hellsing)

Griffin was the flagship of the naval fleet of King Hans of Denmark and Norway. In 1495, Hans was sailing to Kalmar in Sweden to negotiate a political alliance and force Sweden back into a union with Denmark and Norway. He had brought with him around 150 German mercenary soldiers. "It was important to demonstrate military prowess, and the German and Swiss mercenaries were the finest you could get at that time," Warming told Live Science.

During a stop at the port of Ronneby in what is now Sweden, Griffin caught fire, perhaps after being struck by lightning, and sank. Eyewitnesses who escaped reported that many men died in the tragic event. King Hans, however, was onshore when the warship sank.

The warship has been well-preserved over the centuries thanks to the low salinity of the Baltic waters and the lack of shipworms , marine mollusks also known as the "termites of the sea" because of the damage they do to wood.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The chain mail recovered in October is of exceptionally high quality, Warming said in the statement, but it was not necessarily the armor of an elite knight. "This kind of armour could remain in use for extended periods, often undergoing repairs or being reused, so these fragments may represent older military equipment that was still active," he said.

Archaeologists discovered an unusual munitions chest and chain mail in the medieval shipwreck. (Image credit: Florian Huber)

But the researchers discovered more than just the chain mail.

"This year's campaign was an unusually exciting investigation!" Warming told Live Science. The team found a unique munitions chest called a "zeuglade" in German. "We have taken different samples to try to determine the contents of the chest and perhaps find traces of gunpowder," Warming said. The chest may have belonged to the German mercenaries who were aboard.

"It was in the process of documenting the chest that I unexpectedly discovered exposed mail-armour fragments in the vicinity of the chest, along other items that could indicate more chests," Warming added. "This leads us to believe this may have been a stowage area, located just beneath the forecastle."

Warming said that the research team is currently using chemical analysis to investigate the origins of the armor and the chest to learn more about medieval military matters.

"It is probable that the mail armour belongs to the mercenaries, but it could also belong to someone else," Warming said. "The chest might also belong to them, but we don't know yet. It is actually a really fascinating research question of ours that could illuminate supply chains and the military logistics. Did the mercenary forces bring their own ammunition and tool kit aboard, or was this supplied by the royal fleet?"