Gold, weapons or a 'Rosetta stone': Which archaeological treasure would you most like to discover?
From ancient coins to long-lost texts, archaeologists uncovered countless artifacts for centuries. Live Science asks its readers which one they'd want to discover themselves.
Archaeological discoveries can offer remarkable insights into the lives, cultures and beliefs of ancient peoples. From richly furnished royal tombs to caches of silver coins, some of the most significant finds have revealed how people lived, traded, fought, governed and died thousands of years ago.
- 'Links with the British royal family would eventually prove crucial': How DNA solved the 70-year mystery of what happened to the executed members of the last Russian imperial family
- Ghostly 'sand body' double burial unearthed at Sutton Hoo
- 2,600-year-old inscription in Turkey finally deciphered — and it mentions goddess known 'simply as the Mother'
Other discoveries stand out for their extraordinary preservation or historical significance. For example, the most expensive shipwreck on record — the 300-year-old Spanish galleon San José that's worth an estimated $17 billion — was found off the coast of Colombia in 2015 and continues to inform archaeologists and challenge governments that can't agree about its modern ownership. Meanwhile, ancient texts can provide invaluable clues about long-lost languages and civilizations. The Rosetta stone opened up the world of ancient Egypt to scholars, but researchers are still trying to decipher the mysterious Indus Valley script, one of the world's earliest urban civilizations.
Each type of discovery offers a new window to the ancient world. But which of these archaeological treasures would you most want to uncover? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
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