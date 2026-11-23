Archaeological discoveries can offer remarkable insights into the lives, cultures and beliefs of ancient peoples. From richly furnished royal tombs to caches of silver coins , some of the most significant finds have revealed how people lived, traded, fought , governed and died thousands of years ago.

Other discoveries stand out for their extraordinary preservation or historical significance. For example, the most expensive shipwreck on record — the 300-year-old Spanish galleon San José that's worth an estimated $17 billion — was found off the coast of Colombia in 2015 and continues to inform archaeologists and challenge governments that can't agree about its modern ownership. Meanwhile, ancient texts can provide invaluable clues about long-lost languages and civilizations. The Rosetta stone opened up the world of ancient Egypt to scholars, but researchers are still trying to decipher the mysterious Indus Valley script , one of the world's earliest urban civilizations.

Each type of discovery offers a new window to the ancient world. But which of these archaeological treasures would you most want to uncover? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.