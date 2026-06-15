Mask of Mictlantecuhtli: A 500-year-old mask of the Aztec god of the underworld, who tore apart the dead as they entered his realm

This skull-shaped mask was made to be used in a ritual involving the Aztec god of death.

Kristina Killgrove's avatar
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A painted wood mask of Mictlantecuhtli, the Aztec lord of the underworld.

(Image credit: The Walters Art Museum / Gift of John Bourne, 2009 (CC0))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Mask of Mictlantecuhtli

What it is: A carved and painted wooden mask

Where it is from: The Aztec Empire

When it was made: Circa 1450 to 1521

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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