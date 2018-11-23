Black Friday Deal: R2-D2 Action Figure Can Explore 'Star Wars' Galaxy

Update for Nov. 23, 2018: We shared this deal with you last holiday season, and everyone's favorite droid is back on sale!

This Astromech Droid from a galaxy far, far away can be yours for $39.99, which is 60 percent off the normal listing and Amazon's best offer on this toy. You can control the R2-D2 figure, complete with LEDs and sounds, with your smartphone or other smart device. And there's plenty for your droid to do, from driving and waddling to exploring holographic environments like the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan's house to reacting to movies from the Star Wars saga.

Here are the tech specifications from Sphero:

iOS & Android compatible

LED Lights

Bluetooth connection (100-foot range)

USB charging (over 1 hour of play on a full charge)

Integrated Speaker

3D Accelerometer

Free App: Star Wars Droids App by Sphero through iTunes or Google Play

Height: 17 cm / Width: 10.8 cm / Weight ~370 g

Originally published on Live Science.