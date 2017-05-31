Photos: A 400-Year-Old War Grave Revealed

In 2011, archaeologists uncovered a mass grave from the Battle of Lützen in Germany. Now, they have more clues about the violent lives and deaths of soldiers during the Thirty Years War.

On Nov. 16, 1632, the Protestant Swedish army and Catholic Holy Roman Empire's imperial army clashed during the Battle of Lützen in Germany. Up to 9,000 people were killed.