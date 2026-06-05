NASA astronauts briefly shelter in 'safe haven' procedure following worsening leaks on International Space Station

A brief leak scare on the International Space Station complicates NASA and Congress' plans to extend the station's lifespan to at least 2032.

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The International Space Station as seen in October 2018.
The International Space Station as seen in October 2018.
(Image credit: NASA)

An emergency evacuation alert given to NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been lifted following urgent repairs of leaks within the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory.

The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-12 mission to the ISS — consisting of U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, French astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev — were ordered to put on their spacesuits and shelter inside their docked Crew Dragon spacecraft on Friday (June 5) while two members of the station's Russian crew attempted fixes on structural faults leaking air out of the station.