Trio of drastically different US lakes straddles the border between states — Earth from space

QUICK FACTS Where is it? Along the California-Nevada border [38.70029087, -119.44294268] What's in the photo? Lake Tahoe (left), Walker Lake (upper right), Mono Lake (lower right) Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station When was it taken? Dec. 3, 2020

This dramatic astronaut photo shows a trio of colorful lakes straddling the border between Nevada and California. The three lakes ‪—‬ which vary in shape, size and salinity ‪—‬ also occupy very different biomes.

The most famous lake in the trio, Lake Tahoe (on the left), is the largest alpine lake in the U.S.. It covers an area of around 192 square miles (497 square kilometers) and sits at about 6,223 feet (1,897 meters) above sea level in the Sierra Nevada, which stretches across the bottom of the image and is covered in snow.

The other two bodies, Walker Lake (upper right) and Mono Lake (lower right), are positioned southeast of Lake Tahoe and each have have a maximum width of around 13 miles (21kilometers). (Another major body of water, Pyramid Lake , is located out of the shot to the northeast of Lake Tahoe, while two much smaller lakes sit between the three larger lakes.)

The border between California and Nevada runs directly through the middle of Lake Tahoe and continues to bisect the space between Walker Lake, which is in Nevada, and Mono Lake, which is in California.