Trio of drastically different US lakes straddles the border between states — Earth from space

A 2020 astronaut photo shows three uniquely colored lakes — Tahoe, Walker and Mono — straddling contrasting biomes on either side of the California-Nevada border.

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An astronaut photo showing three differently colored lakes in a triangle
Lake Tahoe (left), Walker Lake (upper right) and Mono Lake (lower right) form a multicolored triangle that spans two states and a pair of contrasting biomes.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Along the California-Nevada border [38.70029087, -119.44294268]

What's in the photo? Lake Tahoe (left), Walker Lake (upper right), Mono Lake (lower right)

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? Dec. 3, 2020