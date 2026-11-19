Discovering the beauty of the natural world might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Black Friday deals, but stay with us on this one. Why? Because there are a bunch of excellent science documentaries on Paramount+, and they're on offer from now until the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

From now through Nov. 30, you can pick up any Paramount+ subscription for just $2.99 per month for two months. This deal applies to both the Essential plan (the ad-supported tier) and the Premium plan (no ads and 4K streaming), saving you $6 and $11 per month, respectively.

Paramount is best known as the home of "Star Trek," but there are also a ton of great science documentaries on there, largely thanks to the Smithsonian Channel bundled with Paramount+. It comes packed with science-focused shows covering everything from space exploration to nature documentaries.

Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Get two months' worth of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month on this U.S. streaming deal. You'll get access to a roster of great science documentaries, alongside a huge roster other shows and movies, including "Yellowstone," "Star Trek" and "Mission Impossible." You can cancel your subscription at any time. This offer runs from 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 30, 2026, and your subscription auto-renews at the end of each month.

Ian Stokes Freelance Writer Ian is a freelance science and technology writer, formerly Tech and Entertainment Editor at Live Science, and current Entertainment Editor at Space.com.

" Space Voyages " is our top recommendation for space fans. This four-part series dives into humanity's space exploration efforts, looking at the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, while also exploring the rise of private spaceflight companies and our journey to put humans on Mars.

If you'd rather keep things down to Earth, the "Aerial" series is a great way to get a bird's-eye view of the wonders of planet Earth. " Aerial America " features a staggering 71 episodes and takes viewers across almost every environment that the United States has to offer, from the Great Lakes to the Grand Canyon.

"Yellowstone" fans can also check out "Epic Yellowstone," which explores the wildlife and landscapes of Yellowstone National Park. It might not have the cowboys of the hit show, but it's still a fascinating ride.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Because both the Essential and Premium tiers are the same price during the deal period, you might as well go for the Premium version.

There is no minimum subscription length, so you're not locked in once the offer ends. You can downgrade to the standard tier or cancel altogether with no strings attached once the deal is over.