Daddy longlegs may be capturing and devouring frogs in the tropical forests of South America

Daddy longlegs have been observed eating frogs in South America, suggesting that these arachnids may be predators of vertebrates.

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A close up image of a black arthropod with long spindly legs devouring a small brown frog sitting on a large green leaf.
A daddy longlegs, also known as a harvestman (Phareicranaus sp.) grabs hold of a frog (Pristimantis sp.) to devour in Colombia.
(Image credit: Maida Gutiérrez-Arboleda)

Daddy longlegs have been spotted devouring live frogs bigger than themselves in the tropical forests of South America, a new study reports. And this behavior might be more common than scientists expected.

"Finding these animals eating [live] frogs was a complete surprise, we didn't expect them to be able to capture them," study co-author Luís Fernando García, a biologist at the University of the Republic in Uruguay, told Live Science.