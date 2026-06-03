Daddy longlegs may be capturing and devouring frogs in the tropical forests of South America

Daddy longlegs have been spotted devouring live frogs bigger than themselves in the tropical forests of South America, a new study reports. And this behavior might be more common than scientists expected.

"Finding these animals eating [live] frogs was a complete surprise, we didn't expect them to be able to capture them," study co-author Luís Fernando García , a biologist at the University of the Republic in Uruguay, told Live Science.

When arthropods, the group that includes animals like insects, spiders, centipedes and crustaceans, are observed eating vertebrates, it's typically treated as a rare or isolated phenomenon. But Jose Valdez , an ecologist at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg in Germany who was not involved in the new study, has found that this type of predation — mostly on frogs, lizards, bats and birds — is actually quite common.

In reality, arthropod predation on vertebrates is under-documented, Valdez told Live Science in an email. Valdez's research has found it is most commonly spiders eating frogs, since frogs' soft bodies and thin skin make them relatively vulnerable.