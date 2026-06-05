World's largest scorpion had 6-inch pincers, and prowled UK land and waters 415 million years ago

Enigmatic 415 million-year-old fossils belong to a giant scorpion that may have reached lengths of around 3 feet (1 meter), a remarkable body size because most life on land at that time was small.

Aristos Georgiou's avatar
By
published
in News

A reconstruction of a brown and black scorpion on the edge of a river bank.
A life reconstruction of the newly named giant scorpion, Praearcturus gigas, in its Early Devonian habitat.
(Image credit: © Franz Anthony High Res)

The world's largest known scorpion lived at a time when other land animals were relatively small, around 415 million years ago in what is now the U.K., a new study finds.

The prehistoric creature, named Praearcturus gigas, is estimated to have grown to lengths of around 3.3 feet (1 meter) and was equipped with formidable pincers measuring roughly 6.2 inches (16 centimeters) long, according to a statement from the University of Manchester.