Ancient squirrel poop from Arctic permafrost contains DNA from mammoths, bison, horses and big cats

Frozen droppings of prehistoric ground squirrels are chock-full of DNA from ice-age beasts, including woolly mammoths , a mysterious big cat and a huge array of other organisms, revealing a remarkably detailed genetic snapshot of ancient life in Canada's rugged Yukon.

Although the genetic material of large creatures was found in the ground squirrels' poop, these rodents were not carnivores. They were opportunistic omnivores that feasted on a wide variety of plant material and fungi, as well as insects, rodents and carrion, just like Arctic ground squirrels (Urocitellus parryii) do today in the Yukon Territory and other parts of northwestern North America and Siberia.

But Arctic ground squirrels also have a habit of collecting and storing various objects in their burrows, which may have introduced additional DNA into the droppings over time, potentially explaining some of the genetic signals detected, the researchers cautioned. It's also possible that carnivores' DNA ended up in the burrows because they were attempting to prey on the squirrels, they added.

"The Arctic ground squirrels that are in the Yukon today act kind of like pack rats," study first author Tyler Murchie , a paleogenomics researcher with the Hakai Institute in British Columbia, Canada, said in a statement . "So they'll go into the landscape, and they'll collect a whole bunch of different bits of plant material and bones, seeds, and they'll bring it back to their burrow."