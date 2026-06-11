Ancient squirrel poop from Arctic permafrost contains DNA from mammoths, bison, horses and big cats

Prehistoric squirrel droppings were analyzed and found to contain genetic material of numerous ice-age beasts, plants, microbes and fungi.

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An Arctic ground squirrel sitting on low vegetation and soil, surrounded by tundra plants.
The prehistoric relatives of Arctic ground squirrels (Urocitellus parryii) left behind droppings in the Yukon that have been preserved in permafrost for millennia.
(Image credit: Government of Yukon)

Frozen droppings of prehistoric ground squirrels are chock-full of DNA from ice-age beasts, including woolly mammoths, a mysterious big cat and a huge array of other organisms, revealing a remarkably detailed genetic snapshot of ancient life in Canada's rugged Yukon.

Although the genetic material of large creatures was found in the ground squirrels' poop, these rodents were not carnivores. They were opportunistic omnivores that feasted on a wide variety of plant material and fungi, as well as insects, rodents and carrion, just like Arctic ground squirrels (Urocitellus parryii) do today in the Yukon Territory and other parts of northwestern North America and Siberia.