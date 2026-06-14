Famous child mummies in Andes may belong to kids who were sacrificed to 'ritually anchor' the Inca's presence as their empire expanded

An analysis of corn, cassava and coca plants discovered with sacrificed Inca children reveals they died during the reign of one of the last Inca emperors.

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photographs of three Inca child mummies are displayed on a black wall
Life-size photographs of the three "Children of Llullaillaco" — from left to right, La Niña del Rayo, La Doncella and El Niño — who were sacrificed by the Inca more than five centuries ago.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Llullaillaco Maiden" — a teenage girl whose mummified body was found atop a frigid volcano in Argentina — was sacrificed centuries ago by the Inca. Now, a new analysis of plant remains in her burial is helping archaeologists pinpoint the historical events that led to her death over half a millennium ago.

In 1999, archaeologists discovered the remains of three mummified Inca children — one teenage girl, and a boy and girl each around 7 years old — just below the summit of the Llullaillaco volcano in Argentina near its border with Chile. Analysis of the mummies over the past two decades has shown that the children were fattened up with gourmet food and plied with alcohol and coca (a plant from which cocaine is derived) before they were led to a subterranean shrine on the freezing, windy summit and left for dead.