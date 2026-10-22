Climate change is literally altering the shape of our planet

The melting of the poles is increasingly shifting Earth's shape at a faster rate, with the planet becoming more and more round.

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The planet Earth with its bottom half covered in shadow.
An image of Earth from the Artemis II flyby in April. Though Earth looks perfectly spherical in these images, it is actually a little flatter at the poles and a little rounder at the middle.
(Image credit: JSC)
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Climate change is making Earth progressively rounder, new research finds.

The findings are a signal of human-caused climate change, however, and tracking the shape of the Earth can help reveal just how much impact people are having on its ice caps.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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