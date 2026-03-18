Diagnostic dilemma: A man went to the doctor for a bad UTI and learned he had an extra kidney

Features
By published

A man being treated for a urinary tract infection turned out to have a rare "supernumerary kidney."

A CT scan showing the man&#039;s abdomen from above, with his three kidneys labeled with arrows
This CT scan shows the locations of the patient's right kidney (RK); "supernumerary," or extra, kidney (SK); and left kidney (LK). (Image credit: Nimkar et al. Cureus (2022) doi: 10.7759/cureus.31436)

The patient: A 31-year-old man in Wardha, India

The symptoms: The man visited a medical center after experiencing five days of pain on the right side of his lower back, as well as a burning sensation during urination and a fever higher than 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius).

Article continues below

What makes the case unique: Supernumerary kidneys are extremely rare, with fewer than 100 new cases reported worldwide each year.

A fused "horseshoe" appearance with another kidney is even rarer, with only five cases reported in the scientific literature. Third kidneys can also be completely separate or loosely connected to another kidney by a thin layer of tissue.

Sometimes, a patient learns of their extra kidney during treatment for an unrelated ailment. For instance, a man from Brazil discovered that he had a third kidney after he visited a hospital for lower back pain caused by a herniated disk, Live Science previously reported. When doctors performed a CT scan of the painful area, they found a supernumerary kidney fused to the right kidney near the man's pelvis. All three kidneys appeared to be functioning normally and were not the cause of his discomfort in that case.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Article Sources

Nimkar, S. V., Yelne, P., Gaidhane, S., Acharya, S., Kumar, S., & Batra, N. (2022). Supernumerary kidney (triple kidney) with Horseshoe Malformation: A case report. Cureus. https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.31436

Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.