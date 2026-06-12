'I was really amazed': On the edge of the Milky Way, a dwarf galaxy is being ripped in half by its big sibling

A pair of sibling dwarf galaxies is having a gravitationally charged squabble in our cosmic backyard, and it will likely end with one ripping the other in half, a new study suggests. The surprising revelation reminds us that you never know your neighbors quite as well as you think, even in space.

The mini galaxies, known as the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) and the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), are satellites of the Milky Way that closely circle our galaxy like a moon orbits a planet. The LMC is the closest of the two, at around 160,000 light-years from Earth, while the SMC sits slightly farther away, behind the LMC, around 200,000 light-years from us. Both are clearly visible from the Southern Hemisphere .

The SMC and LMC are fairly hefty compared with other dwarf galaxies. The former has around 3 billion stars, while the latter boasts up to 10 times as many. (For context, the Milky Way has around 200 billion stars.) The pair of dwarves are also connected by a giant tail of gas and dust , known as the Magellanic Stream, left over from a three-way tug-of-war with the Milky Way.

In the new study, published May 21 in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics , researchers looked more closely at some of the stars within these cosmic clouds and uncovered a "galaxy-wide tidal disruption" in the SMC that could only be explained by the gravitational pull of its larger sibling.

Using more than a decade's worth of observations from the VISTA Survey of the Magellanic Clouds (VMC), the team found that almost all of the stars within the SMC — even those nearest to its center — were moving outward at an average speed of around 38,000 mph (61,000 km/h). Their movements are oriented along the galaxy's southeast-northwest axis, meaning it must be the LMC, and not the Milky Way, causing this disruption.