Don't miss 30% off Celestron Outland X binoculars

When looking for a robust set of binoculars, Celestron can't be beat. And with Cyber Monday binoculars deals, you can grab a set for decent savings.

Right now, the Celestron – Outland X 8x42 Binoculars, which are great for are selling for 30% off at Amazon, for a price of $62.99. Celestron products have been selling out over the Cyber Monday weekend, and this model has multi-coated optics for sharp images, magnifying prisms made of Bak-4 glass for enhanced color and twist-up eyecups for quick adjustments. Whether you're headed out to the trails, to a baseball game or even music concert, don't forget to pack these lightweight binoculars for a better experience.

Celestron – Outland X 8x42 Binoculars: $89.95 $62.99 at Amazon Save 30% on these Celestron Outland X binoculars, the perfect midsize binoculars for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike. The binoculars are equipped with 8X magnification and 42mm lenses, for daytime use. Set comes with a neck strap, carrying case, objective lens covers and a no-fault lifetime warranty.



The Celestron Outland X binoculars are equipped with 8x magnification and a 42mm lens, which means they are perfect for daytime views of anything you catch on the trail or a sports arena. The neck strap means you won't lose them while you're carrying a million other items — map, compass, smartphone.

Considered mid-size binoculars, they are the perfect set for a range of activities, from birding to hunting to sports-watching and even traveling. The rubber covering allows for rough handling without any damage. And the entire body is sealed with nitrogen gas to ensure they are waterproof and fogproof; that way you won't miss a beat in any weather condition. The large focus knobs make it for easy for users to focus in on that spectacular bird or majestic elk. The twist-up eyecups let you make quick adjustments to get the full field of view, which for these binoculars is 357 feet at a distance of 1,000 yards.

This Cyber Monday binoculars deal on the Celestron Outland X comes with a neck strap, objective lens covers, a soft protective carry pouch and a no-fault lifetime warranty.

And you can trust the Celestron name: Founded in 1960 by Tom Johnson as the "Astro-Optical" division of Valor Electronics, the company has been refining and launching the best binoculars and telescopes on the market, with advanced lenses, rugged outer casings and plenty of features for hiking, birdwatching and skywatching enthusiasts alike. Don't miss this Cyber Monday binoculars deal.

