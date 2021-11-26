Black Friday compact binocular deal saves 17% on Byakov 12x42s

If you're looking to spend time outdoors, watching nature, grabbing a compact binocular deal on Black Friday is a great idea. Save money, get some new kit, and keep a healthy distance between yourself and the creature you're observing.

Binoculars can also be used for other activities like going to sporting events or concerts where your seats might be far away from the field or stage. In any case, you'll want to get a good deal on a high-quality pair. The Byakov 12x42 binoculars are on sale right now for only $29.99 on Amazon.

These 12x42 binoculars have a powerful 12x magnification, 42mm objective lenses, and 285 ft/1000 yds field of view to help you get a closer look at anything in nearby view. They also come with additional accessories like a lanyard, tripod, cleaning cloth, cell phone clip, eyepiece cover, adaptor bracket, instruction manual, and two objective lens covers. The set can be transported or stored conveniently in the carrying pouch. It measures 5.79 x 5 x 2.05 inches.

$35.99 Byakov 12x42 Binoculars: $35.99 now $29.99

Save 17% off of the Byakov 12x42 binoculars during this year's Black Friday sale. These binoculars also come with an Amazon 10% off code for extra savings. Free prime shipping is also included with this purchase. Get them by Sunday if you purchase them today!

The Byakov binoculars feature a BAK-4 prism, fully multi-coated lenses, and objective lenses that help you see in both day and night. While you won't be able to use them in complete darkness, the optical FMC multilayer broadband green film gives you a bright view and clear images in HD vision. They also have a 12mm eyepiece, which helps with having a clear picture as well. The eyepiece can also be adjusted for the distance between your eyes and the optical lens, allowing for more comfort during usage.

They are coated in rubber armor, making them perfect for strenuous activity. They are shockproof, have anti-skid features, and have a secure grip. Even better for outdoor activity, the shell is waterproof, and the lens is light water resistant. This means you can have clear vision despite light rain.

To use the binoculars, close your right eye and find what you're looking for through the lens. You should then rotate the center focus until the vision isn't blurry. Do the same thing with your left eye, adjust your bearings, and then you're done!

Be sure to check out Live Science's Black Friday binocular deals, or Space's guide to the best binoculars for 2021.