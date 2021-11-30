Save $200 on this Schwinn IC4 spin bike for Cyber Monday

Ready to pump some pedals and hit the road but not a fan of cold and icy conditions? So that your fitness doesn't go into hibernation this winter, we’ve found the Cyber Monday exercise bike deal for you. The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is currently $799.99 at BestBuy right now, a gigantic $200 discount from its usual asking price of $999.99.

The state-of-the-art spin bike is designed to capture the feeling of cycling on a smooth road, allowing you to hunker down and push your workout to the maximum as you would during an outside ride — but without any worry of having to slow for turns or traffic. The 40-pound flywheel of the Schwinn IC4 is controlled by an intuitive resistance knob, allowing you to switch between 100 levels of magnetic resistance to up the intensity as you see fit. The Schwinn IC4 also features a backlit LCD screen, allowing you to track all the important elements of your ride, such as your time, distance and the amount of calories you’ve burned. You can also adjust the bike’s handlebars and its saddle both vertically and horizontally, so that you can tailor the bike to meet your needs.

, now $799.99 at BestBuy The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike - was $999.99 , now $799.99 at BestBuy Save $200 on an advanced Schwinn bike with this excellent deal from BestBuy during Cyber Monday. Get it before its gone! The bike can connect to Peloton, Zwift and other similar apps so you can digitally immerse yourself in a world of virtual races and stunning locations (and trails) from across the globe.

The Schwinn IC4 also comes equipped with dual-link pedals with toe cages, meaning that you’ll be able to use either spin bike-compatible cleats or just regular gym shoes as you ride. The ability to use your own shoes and not be forced to shell out on some expensive bike-specific ones isn’t necessarily common among most spin bikes, so it’s certainly a welcome inclusion.

And the extra features don’t just stop there. Also included with the bike is a Bluetooth heart-rate armband, a USB-charging station, 3-pound (1.4-kg) dumbbells (with cradles on the bike's frame) to let you work your upper body as you ride, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The bike also comes with an integrated device holder, which is ideal for holding your smartphone or tablet as you stream your favorite TV shows or a spin class from online apps. The bike does require some assembly. Reviews do note that this is straightforward, though it can also be assembled in-house for an additional fee.

Whether you’re a spinning veteran or a complete newcomer looking to get some miles under ybelt, this amazing Cyber Monday exercise bike deal has a little something for everyone.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Cyber Monday Bowflex deals and exercise bike deals. Also, if you’re unsure what type of exercise bike would work best for you, here’s Live Science’s Recumbent bikes vs. Upright bikes explainer.