Latest science news: Comet 3I/ATLAS new images | China’s astronauts stranded | AI dead end?

Other images taken by HiRISE A collage of five images taken by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona) HiRise has imaged vast areas of the Martian landscape in unprecedented detail, according to NASA . Check out the HiRise website, hosted by The University of Arizona, to scroll through hundreds of previous HiRise images .

What is HiRISE? An artist's illustration of Nasa's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image credit: Getty Images) The as-of-yet unreleased comet 3I/ATLAS images were taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter . The orbiter has been flying around Mars since 2006, searching for signs of water on the Red Planet. The HiRISE camera managed to get images of comet 3I/ATLAS as it zoomed past Mars in early October. The images are expected to be the highest-resolution images of comet 3I/ATLAS yet, and even clearer than the Hubble Space Telescope's comet snaps taken in July, the New York Post has reported .

When will NASA release images? We don't know when NASA will release new images of comet 3I/ATLAS, but we're seeing reports that it could be early this week. The U.S. government shutdown delayed the release of the images , but that's now over, so they should be on their way. These images are expected to be some of the best yet, and will help researchers further understand the comets makeup and origins.