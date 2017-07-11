Amazon Prime Day: The Best Science Kit Deals

Editor's Note: Live Science sometimes recommends products to our readers, based on what we think you may find interesting and useful. Live Science may receive money when readers click on the links on this page.

If you have a child who loves to put on their goggles and lab coat or is just curious about how things work, one of these science kits may be for you. Here's a look at what Amazon has on sale today (July 11) for Prime Day for its Prime members.

Scientific Explorer Crime Catchers Spy Science Kit: Kids can truly play detective or forensic scientist with this kit. They'll have all the resources they need to solve two mysteries by matching fingerprints, decoding secret messages and completing other fun sleuthing activities. The kit currently retails for $13.17. The deal starts at 10:45 a.m. ET on July 11.

Scientific Explorer Disgusting Science Kit: With this science kit, kids can create slimy snot, fake blood or a stinky intestine — all while learning about body parts and biology. The kit includes 4 petri dishes, a magnifier, 4 cotton swabs, gelatin, sugar, baking yeast, food coloring, a rubber balloon, a plastic bag and a guide. (Recommended for 8+ with adult supervision.) The Disgusting Science Kit currently retails for $13.18. The Prime deal starts at 9:35 a.m. ET on July 11.

STEM at Play Boom! Combustion Science Lab Kit: For kids who love things that go BOOM, this kit may be for you. You and your child (the kit is rated for children ages 8 and over) can make rockets using chemicals or a balloon. You'll also have the goods to make fizzy bombs, create an explosive bag and generate a color explosion. The kit also comes with a colorful lab guide. This deal starts at 7:05 p.m. ET on July 11.

Discovery Kids Rock & Gem Dig by Horizon Group USA: Kids can hammer and chisel through rock to uncover 11 hidden gemstones. The kit currently retails for $17.37. The deal starts at 1:35 p.m. on July 11.

K'NEX Mighty Makers Up, Up & Away Building Set: This K'NEX set is for the flying or engineer lover. Kids can learn how to follow instructions while building three different Aviation-themed craft. They can also learn about what makes for a good flying machine. The kit currently retails for $14.94. The Prime Day deal starts at 4:30 p.m. on July 11.

Real Bug Dig Kit: If your child is eager to learn about all the critters that share their environment, then this bug kit offers a way to meet some creepy crawlies. Kids can excavate three preserved specimens, including a scorpion, spiny spider and fortune beetle. The kit includes an archaeological digging tool, a brush, a magnifying glass and a full-color adventure guide with educational material written by teachers. The kit currently retails for $11.99. The Prime deal starts at 8:45 a.m. ET on July 11.

Live Science will continue to update this page throughout the day with new deals and updates to current science kit deals.