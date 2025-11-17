Today's biggest science news: Comet 3I/ATLAS images | U.S. measles surge | Severe flu season

Refresh

Easy comet, easy go

Comet 3I/ATLAS as snapped by astrophotographer Satoru Murata. (Image credit: Satoru Murata)

Good morning, science fans, and what a day for comet 3I/ATLAS news it was yesterday. I won’t run back over the torrent information our space and physics editor Brandon provided from the briefing last night, especially when you can simply scroll down to see it and Patrick has a story on the way.

What I can do is point you in the direction of the treasure trove of images released on NASA’s website. Yes, they’re all blurry blobs, but as the comet approaches its closest point to Earth on Dec.19, we can expect much more impressive images from Earth telescopes, like this one here .

And you can be sure the new images won’t stop coming until a while after the comet’s perigee — the comet is set to zip out into deep space and never return to our solar system after its visit, meaning astronomers are racing to make every observation they can of it until then.