Today's biggest science news: Comet 3I/ATLAS images | U.S. measles surge | Severe flu season
Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025: Your daily feed of the biggest discoveries and breakthroughs making headlines.
Ben and Patrick at the helm today. Here's the biggest science news you need to know.
Today's top stories
- NASA is set to release some of the best-quality images yet of comet 3I/ATLAS at a live news stream today, starting 3 p.m. EST.
- The U.S. could be months away from losing its measles elimination status.
- An astronomer has accidentally discovered that government-operated intelligence satellites are shooting disruptive signals into space.
- China's Shenzhou-21 crew, who are currently temporarily stuck aboard the Tiangong Space Station, will be sent an uncrewed backup spacecraft on Nov. 25.
Latest science news
Easy comet, easy go
Good morning, science fans, and what a day for comet 3I/ATLAS news it was yesterday. I won’t run back over the torrent information our space and physics editor Brandon provided from the briefing last night, especially when you can simply scroll down to see it and Patrick has a story on the way.
What I can do is point you in the direction of the treasure trove of images released on NASA’s website. Yes, they’re all blurry blobs, but as the comet approaches its closest point to Earth on Dec.19, we can expect much more impressive images from Earth telescopes, like this one here.
And you can be sure the new images won’t stop coming until a while after the comet’s perigee — the comet is set to zip out into deep space and never return to our solar system after its visit, meaning astronomers are racing to make every observation they can of it until then.