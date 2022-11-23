Live
Black Friday deals: Fitness, home health and home tech
Shop Black Friday deals and enjoy huge discounts across home fitness equipment, air purifiers, supplements and more.
This year's Black Friday sales are already underway, with huge savings to be had across a range of fitness equipment and home health. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have slashed their prices across a range of products, so whether you're in the market for a new fitness tracker or an air purifier for your home, you can find some fantastic Black Friday deals.
But combing through thousands of deals isn't an easy task, so to save you the hassle we'll be keeping this Live Blog updated throughout the event. From exercise bikes to treadmills, and from humidifiers to running headphones, we'll be rounding up the best deals across a host of health and fitness products.
So far, we’ve seen top running machines from NordicTrack for less than $1000 (opens in new tab), as well as big savings on a number of fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit, Garmin and Apple. One of our favourite fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5, is currently $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while you can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab).
- JBL Tune 230NC Headphones: Was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Shark Air Purifier 6: Was $449.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- NordicTrack EXP 14i Smart Treadmill: Was $3199.99 now $999.98 (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Versa 4: Was $229.95 Now $149.95 (opens in new tab)
- Beats Studio Buds: Was $149.95 now $99.95 (opens in new tab)
- Hydrow Rowing Machine: Was $2494 now $1994.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Schwinn IC4 Bike: Was $1,299 now $799.98 at Dicks Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
- LG Puricare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan: Was $549.99, Now $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Up to 40% off headphones and 38% off Fitbits (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $150 off some of our favourite air purifiers (opens in new tab)
- Target: Up to 50% off headphones and speakers (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: $100 off adjustable dumbbells and folding treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Dicks Sporting Goods: Up to 40% off treadmills and weights (opens in new tab)
- Costway 2.25HP Folding Treadmill | Was $799.99, Now $436.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping $363.00 (45%) this Black Friday weekend on the Costway Folding Treadmill, down to just $436.99 at Target. (opens in new tab)This already affordable Costway folding treadmill gives you the opportunity to build up your cardio fitness in the comfort of your own home.
Compact and easy to fold away, it’s great for small apartments where every inch of space counts. It is made from high quality steel and is suitable for someone weighing up to 250lbs. The 2.25 horsepower motor delivers power for interval, speed, or endurance training. Whether you walk or run, don't worry about bothering your downstairs neighbors, it offers a quiet training experience even at its highest speed of 7.5MPH. The Costway Folding treadmill features four silicone pads, which can reduce noise and vibration through your floor.
The treadmill features a 5" blu-ray LCD display which shows time, distance, calories burned, speed, pulse and incline. The 17" X 47" rubber running belt provides a comfortable and stable workout experience and 3 levels of incline to increase the difficulty of your workout. 12 built-in programs are available to add variety to your running experience and keep you entertained while you run.
- Jaxjox Adjustable Dumbbells: Was $499 Now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This is the cheapest we have ever seen these adjustable dumbbells from Jaxjox, which happen top our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab). Sleek and sturdy, you can choose from eight different weight options with the click of a button (8lb-50lb) and be reassured that they feel solid and secure. At an incredible $300 off for Black Friday, this is a great time to invest in a pair for your home gym.
If you’ve been looking for a compact home rowing machine, there are some great deals on right now at Best Buy. Some of our favourite models from top fitness equipment brands, including Hydrow, NordicTrack and Ergatta, have hundreds of dollars knocked off for Black Friday.
Hydrow Rowing Machine |
Was $2,494.99, Now: $1,994.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $500 on this top rated Hydrow rowing machine in Silver. We rated this fantastic piece of home gym equipment a tidy 4 out of 5 stars when we tested it. It comes with patented electromagnetic drag technology that brings the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing directly to your home.
ProForm 750R Rower |
Was $699.99, Now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on this great budget friendly rower from ProForm. With a 30-day free trial of iFIT, you have access to expert iFIT Trainers as they coach your rowing form and motivate you to reach your goals. 24 resistance levels offer smooth, frictionless, and silent training with patented SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance, which allows you to adjust your training intensity without interrupting your workout or anyone around you.
NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower |
Was $1,999.99, Now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
With a $200 reduction in price you can get this top of the range NordicTrack rower for $1,799.99 this Black Friday. An included 30-day iFIT family membership allows you to stream on-demand workouts right to your rower’s upgraded 22” touchscreen.
Ergatta Rower |
Was $2,499.99, Now $2,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save yourself $350 on this stylish Ergatta rower in cherrywood. Access a library of thousands of live and on-demand competitive, game-based workouts and races that adapt to your individual fitness level and offer a uniquely motivating way to achieve your goals.
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT: Save $223.78 (64%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Let's start with one of the best Garmin deals (opens in new tab) we've seen so far in the Black Friday sales. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is reduced by a massive 64% at Amazon, saving you over $220. This is a fantastic GPS running watch with multisport features, making it ideal for those who also enjoy cycling and swimming. It's got an ultra-long battery life, with at least five days' continuous use. This means you can take advantage of its fitness tracking capabilities, as well as sleep tracking information.
