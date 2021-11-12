Black Friday cheap adjustable dumbbells: Get a great deal on these weights

Looking for a set of Black Friday cheap adjustable dumbbells deals to use at home? We've found the best deals available so you can get lifting.

Cheap adjustable dumbbells are arguably the most versatile bit of home gym equipment you can buy. From targeting specific muscles to ramping up the burn of a bodyweight workout, they're great tools to build muscle mass and get fitter. We've collected the best cheap adjustable dumbbells right here, but if you're looking for more comprehensive home weights set deals or Bowflex deals, then don't forget to check those out as well.

If you're not sure how often you should work out, regular lifting of weights will also improve bone density, keep joints healthy and boost metabolism. The CDC recommends that in addition to cardio, muscle-strengthening activities should be done at least twice a week to stay healthy and ideally should include weight exercises that work all major muscle groups – so arms, shoulders, legs, hips, back, chest and abdomen.

Beginners are best served by starting out with lighter weights and increasing the load as strength improves, whereas seasoned lifters will want a wide spread of weights in order to train effectively. What's great about adjustable dumbbells is that they offer this flexibility and reduce the footprint of your home fitness kit, too. One pair can replace an entire dumbbell rack that you'd see in the gym, not only saving on floor space but also the cost of buying a full set of free weights.

Black Friday cheap adjustable dumbbells deals

, now $69.99 at Amazon Today's best deal on adjustable dumbbells LEADNOVO Adjustable Dumbbells - was $89.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

This adjustable weights set from LEADNOVO offers the flexibility and versatility of dumbbells and a barbell in one kit. Their ergonomic design makes them comfortable to use for longer sessions and their hexagonal shape prevents rolling.



, now $129.99 at Amazon HAPBEAR Adjustable Dumbbells – was $159.99 , now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on this pair of adjustable weights which feature a built-in lock design that holds the weights securely in place. The weights adjust from 2.5 lbs to 12.5 lbs for a wide variety of exercises.

, now $105.95 at Walmart Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells - was $139.00 , now $105.95 at Walmart

Save over $30 on this adjustable weights set from Skonyon and enjoy the benefits of a set of dumbbells and a barbell for a wide range of strength training exercises.

, now $137.99 at Walmart BESPORTBLE 66 Lb. Dumbbells - was $159.99 , now $137.99 at Walmart

This adjustable dumbbell set is super-portable thanks to its included travel case. Wherever you work out, this kit will give you the versatility of a pair of dumbbells and a barbell. They're non-slip and rubber-coated for extra protection.

, now $239.99 at Amazon Loyo Adjustable Dumbbell - was $259.98 , now $239.99 at Amazon

This Loyo adjustable cast iron dumbbell with tray is a premium, durable weights set that can be adjusted between 8 to 50 lb with a simple twist of a button. The weights fit together with an innovative dove tail system for extra reliability.

Which adjustable dumbbell set is best for you?

There are various types of cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale and each has different benefits. A simple pair consists of two bars, plates of different weights and spin 'collars' to manually screw on and secure the load. These typically take more time to adjust but tend to be cheaper. Some will also come with a barbell connector rod so you can further build muscle mass with back squats and deadlifts.

For speedier plate changes and more nuance in your training, adjustable dumbbells with a dial or twist mechanism enable smaller weight increases and work by 'engaging' a chosen weight plate and leaving the remaining weights on a storage cradle. Other adjustable models use a selector pin to add or reduce weight and are different in shape to the traditional dumbbell.

When considering the material, steel or iron offers the most durability and many will have coated plates so they don't bash up your floors. It's worth noting however that the more plastic components on a pair of dumbbells, the more they risk being damaged. Ergonomics is important too so consider how they'll feel to hold and if they're unwieldy or offer a good range of motion.

If you're serious about strength training a top-tier pair of adjustable dumbbells can set you back well over $500. These have the widest weight range and features that make changing the plates easier. At the other end of the scale, the most basic of sets can be found for around $50, which is an absolute bargain when compared to the price of individual dumbbells. For a mid-range pair with a robust build and decent weight spread, expect to part with $200-$400, or less if you look for an offer.

Popular dumbbell brands such as Bowflex and Powerblock sell out fast in the sale, so if you manage to grab these with dollars off the retail ticket, you'll be getting a good deal. When gyms shut during the pandemic the demand for adjustable sets soared and it seems they're still as popular now – so move quickly if you spot a cut-price set.

Finally, make sure that you've added a pair, not a single, to your shopping basket at check out as some dumbbells are priced and sold individually.

Cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale

Sunny Health And Fitness 40lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set deals

Sunny Health And Fitness 40lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set Best budget buy Material: Vinyl coated | Dumbbell size: 17" L x 8.5" W x 8.5" H | Weight range: 3 lbs – 20 lbs per dumbbell Beginner-friendly Comfortable hold Bulky plates Collars need frequent tightening

The Sunny Health & Fitness 40 lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set is a good option for those new to training and proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to tone up and build muscle at home. This pair is shipped with four lots of 1.5 lb, 2.5 lb and 5 lb plates to interchange, maxing at a total lifting weight of 20 lbs per dumbbell.

The handlebar has a curved centre grip so is comfortable to hold and it's straightforward to load the plates on and off. Unlike dumbbells that use metal collars to secure the plates, the 'nuts' on this one are made of plastic and tend to loosen more often. What's more, the weights may seem bulky compared to other space-saving options available. But overall, for beginners or those on a tight budget, these adjustable dumbbells do the job.

Bowflex SelectTech 552i Dumbbell deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552i Dumbbell Best value for wide weight range Material: Steel, plastic | Dumbbell size: 15.7" L x 7.8" W x 9" H | Weight range: 5 lbs – 52.5 lbs per dumbbell. Wide weight range Replaces 15 sets of weights Won't withstand slamming/dropping Longer length

A pair of the bestselling Bowflex SelectTech 552i replaces 15 sets of dumbbells and has an easy-to-use dial system for quick weight changes between 5 and 52.5 lbs. This excellent range means that muscle strength can be built gradually and most stationary and motion exercises are possible, resulting in a whole body workout.

You can increase the weights by 2.5 lbs up to 25 lbs, and then in 5 lb increments between 25 and 50 lbs, with one final 2.5lb increase to reach the maximum. Weights on the SelectTech 552i are switched with a smooth turn of the selector dial, removing the hassle of screwing on collars. Plus, the metal plates are encased in moulding so they don't clang together when lifting.

The dumbbells sit in a storage tray that neatly houses the weights not being used. You can pick up and port the whole carriage between workout spaces, but you'll need to avoid slamming down these dumbbells. Dropping them can crack the plastic connectors and will void the 2 year warranty.

Powerblock Sport 24 deals

Powerblock Sport 24 Best space-efficient weights Material: Powder-coated steel | Dumbbell size: 10.5″ L x 5.25″ W x 5″H | Weight range: 3 lbs – 24 lbs per dumbell Compact Colour-coded system Block shape may be off putting No expansion option

The Powerblock Sport 24 allows you to train with 3 – 24 lbs per hand, replacing the need for eight pairs of dumbbells. With a tidy design it's ideal for those short on space and can easily be slid under the bed or stored in a cupboard. Although this pair of adjustable dumbbells are noticeably smaller than most, they're also durable – with a generous 10 year warranty thrown in.

Like all Powerblock sets, the Sport 24 uses a simple stacking system similar to what's seen on gym equipment. You make the weight selection in 3 lb increments by sliding in a magnetic pin. The plates are also colour-coded meaning you can match up both dumbbells at a glance. It's worth mentioning that the selector pin works best when the weights are on a hard, flat surface.

A rubberized, ergonomic handle gives a secure grip and despite the Powerblock's unique blocky appearance, movement isn't restricted. That said, there might be a slight learning curve when adjusting to the new shape if you're used to lifting standard dumbbells. Another possible downside is that there's no option to expand this set, but you can upgrade to another model in the Powerblock range when you're ready to go heavier than the maximum 24 lbs.

Pinroyal 4 in 1 adjustable dumbbell set deals

Pinroyal 4 in 1 adjustable dumbbell set (66 lb) Best for versatility Material: Vinyl coated | Weight range: 5.5 lbs – 33 lbs per dumbbell Multi-training options Includes handles and connector rod Takes time to change weights Weights marked in Kg

The Pinroyal 4 in 1 set is different because not only do you get a pair of adjustable dumbbells, but a kettlebell, barbell and push-up trainer, too. This flexibility makes it appealing for men and women who want a good weight spread and it reduces costs when setting up a mini-gym at home. The extra bits with this set will take up more room however, so it may not be the best option for anyone short on space.

The package includes 16 plates to give 5.5 – 33 lbs of weight per dumbbell and a connector rod to create a light, or heavy barbell of up to 66lbs. Non-slip handles prevent slipping and there's foam padding on the barbell for comfortable lifting. To build a kettlebell, grab the base, one handle and weights, or take the two handles and use them on the floor for push-ups reps. There's also the option to buy extra plates to beef up the maximum weight you can lift with this set.

Yes4All adjustable dumbbells deals

Yes4All adjustable dumbbells Best simple heavy weight Material: Cast iron | Dumbbell size: 14" L x 6.8" W x 6.8" H | Weight range: 10 lb – 30 lb per dumbbell Traditional design Great value May need gloves for comfort Limited adjustment increments

Prefer the look and feel of traditional weights? Then the Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells may be for you. They're more cumbersome compared to others that we've reviewed, but you'll struggle to get a better value cast iron set for home use. Serious lifters can buy the 200 lb option, but this reasonably-priced pair offers a decent range with four 5 lb, and four 8 lb plates for a maximum lifting weight of 30 lbs per hand.

As standard with this type of dumbbell, it takes longer to screw your weights on and off but robust threaded collars help to keep the plates locked and secure. A knurled chrome handle offers a steady grip although it might be smart to wear training gloves to prevent friction and chaffing of your palms.

Because Yes4All dumbbells are ultra-durable – possibly the toughest of the lot, you can take your curls, raises and squats outside and they'll withstand the elements. Just be cautious about repeated slams on a hard/concrete surface if you don't want the weights' paint finish to chip.