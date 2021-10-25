We’ve found all the best Oral B electric toothbrush deals, so you don’t have to spend a fortune. Electric toothbrushes give you a thorough clean and reach places that a standard toothbrush can’t but they don’t always come cheap which is why we’ve searched high and low to bring you the lowest prices so you don’t end up paying more than you need to.

Electric toothbrushes rotate and oscillate in order to help you get a better clean. With so much variety, Oral B is one of the leaders in the market and some models have quite big price tags to match. Thankfully, now is a great time to save as Black Friday Oral B deals are just around the corner.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the best Oral B electric toothbrush deals to save on right now and if you’re not sure which model is right for you, there’s plenty of information to help you decide.

Which Oral B electric toothbrush is best?

With so many Oral B deals on offer, it can be difficult to know which is actually a good option for you. Firstly, consider what you want from a toothbrush. We know this sounds crazy, you want it to clean your teeth, right?! But, think about whether you want to bag an Oral B deal to simply get the job done, or you’d prefer something with smart features so that you can track how well you clean your teeth and improve your brushing technique.

If smart features and added tech are right up your street you’ll be impressed with the Oral-B iO Series 9 - which comes with AI to track how you clean your teeth and help you improve your brush strokes, while it also links up with the Oral B app, to give you real-time feedback.

If you’re on a budget and looking for an electric toothbrush with basic features, but still provides a great clean, then the Pro Vitality range and the Smart 1500 have some great functions including a two-minute integrated timer and different modes to brighten your teeth.

Today's Oral B electric toothbrush deals

Image Oral-B Vitality: was $61.43 now $43.57 at Walmart

Take care of your teeth and gums with this electric toothbrush from Oral B. Including 2D cleaning technology, this model features a timer to let you know when your recommended two minutes of brushing is over. Save almost $20 today! View Deal

Image Oral-B Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $49.99 , now $39.00 at Target

This electric toothbrush helps you provide a thorough clean as the handle vibrates every 30 seconds telling you to switch areas in your mouth. Suitable for a range of different brush heads and available in four colors, this toothbrush is a real bargain. View Deal

Oral B electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush The best Oral B toothbrush for removing plaque. Smart enabled: Yes | Comes with: Portable charger and case, 4 heads | Modes: Sensitive, Deep cleaning, and whitening AI tracking Quick charging Expensive to buy extra brush heads

The Oral-B iO Series 9 is the newest model from Oral B and its smart element means it glows red when you’re brushing too hard. The integrated AI tracks your brushing technique, allowing you to ensure you’re not missing any areas. The round brush head, combined with its oscillation rotation and twisted bristles helps you get between the teeth and remove plaque along the gum line.

The Oral B app, which pairs with this toothbrush via Bluetooth, gives you an overall picture of your oral hygiene routine - providing 3D graphics and detailed data about your clean. This Oral B toothbrush has a magnetic charger that fully tops up the battery in just three hours. The main downside, however, is that the replacement heads are quite expensive. Plus, if you want to keep things really simple, you could save money by opting for a more basic model.

Oral B Pro Vitality Sensitive Clean deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B Pro Vitality Sensitive Clean Best Oral B toothbrush for sensitive teeth Smart enabled: No | Number of heads: 1 | Comes with: Charger | Modes: Cleaning Soft brush head Interdental tips in the brush No smart element Charge only lasts five days

The Oral B Pro Vitality Sensitive Clean is a cheaper model, which still allows you to get used to the way it glides through the teeth. A basic grip with its white plastic handle, it only has one mode, which starts as soon as you press the on button.

The stand-out feature for this electric toothbrush is the two-minute timer, which flashes and beeps when you’ve been brushing for two minutes. The brush comes with a FlexiSoft Brush head, which is great for those with sensitive teeth, as it gently brushes the teeth and gums, in a rotating motion, without too much pressure. The brush also has interdental tips, which are perfect for getting to those hard-to-reach areas.

If you need an Oral B toothbrush that can be used with the app, then this won’t be for you, and it’s also worth noting that the battery life isn’t as impressive as the Oral-B iO Series 9 either.

Oral B Genius X deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B Genius X Best Oral B electric toothbrush for traveling. Smart enabled: Yes | Number of heads: 2 | Comes with: Travel case, charger | Modes: 6 - including sensitive and whitening Multiple modes AI technology Only 1 extra brush head Slippery handle

As the name suggests the Oral B Genius X toothbrush is designed to be the genius behind whiter and cleaner teeth. A smart toothbrush with AI technology, which, via the app, helps you reach your whole mouth - giving you real-time feedback on how you brush your teeth.

The electric toothbrush’s 360 SmartRing uses different colored LED lights to personalize your brushing via Bluetooth - informing you of timings and pressure as you brush. With six modes, including whitening and a sensitive setting, you can choose one that suits you best. A full charge lasts up to two weeks, and when you go away, you can neatly pack it in its travel case.

Oral B Pro 3000 deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B Pro 3000 Best Oral B toothbrush for teeth whitening. Smart enabled: Yes | Number of heads: 2 | Comes with: Charger with refill stand | Modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care and Sensitive Bluetooth connectivity Helps remove stains Loud toothbrush Takes 12 hours to fully charge

If your goal is teeth whitening then this Oral B Electric toothbrush could be the one for you. Its CrossAction brush head helps to remove stains from day one, while its pressure sensors help to protect your gums, so you never press too hard when brushing your teeth.

The toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your mobile and the Oral B app, meaning you can track just how well your teeth are being cleaned daily. As a plus, the brush also has three different modes - a daily clean, a gum care mode, and for those with sensitive gums a sensitive mode - perfect if you want to whiten but still eliminate the sensitive feelings on your teeth.

Oral B Smart 1500 deals

(Image credit: Oral B)

Oral B Smart 1500 Best Oral B toothbrush for battery life. Smart enabled: Yes | Number of heads: 1 | Comes with: Charger | Modes: 1 Charge lasts for two weeks Timer tells you when to stop brushing Loud model Slippery handle

This sleek model’s head gives a 3D clean while it oscillates, rotates, and pulsates. While if you put too much pressure on your teeth as you brush a small light flashes to warn you.

With just one mode it’s easy to use, while the heads can be changed for other Oral B heads - including a FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, or Dual Clean. The electric toothbrush also has a two-minute timer - indicating when you’ve brushed for the recommended time. A full charge can take up to 12 hours, but this model is said to last for up to two weeks, based on brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day.

Oral B toothbrush head deals

If you're in need of some new toothbrush heads, or want to stock up alongside a new brush, now is the time to grab some at the lowest prices.

When is the best time to buy an Oral B toothbrush?

Oral B toothbrushes are a popular choice all year round, however, they make fantastic (and useful) Christmas gifts. With that in mind, Black Friday Oral B deals offer a great chance to get a top-rated toothbrush at a much lower price. Aside from gifting, sometimes you simply need the best Oral B electric toothbrush deals because your old brush has given up or you’re looking for something more powerful. If that’s the case, this article will give you everything you need as our on-page prices will update as soon as the latest deal is announced.