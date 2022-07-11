Best Garmin deals: Save money on smartwatches this Amazon Prime Day

Find the best Garmin deals available this Amazon Prime Day with our comprehensive round-up of discounted models. You'll need to grab them fast though, as they're bound to be snapped up quickly.

Previously famous for manufacturing GPS and tracking equipment, Garmin has since navigated its way into the world of smartwatches, producing some of the most high-tech and sophisticated wearables to rival competitors like Apple and Fitbit.

We regularly test the latest models and are consistently impressed with the accuracy and varied features of these watches – even the older models are worth their relatively high price, as they're vastly better than a lot of modern competitor designs.

The best Garmin watches (opens in new tab) are perfect for powering athletes at altitude, guiding off-grid hikers through the hills, and can also be slapped on to your wrist for everyday gym use or upping your step count. You can even measure your heart rate, sleep, stress, pulse, and more – all from your wrist.

Regardless of how you prefer to move, Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals (opens in new tab) can offer up record low deals for all tastes, budgets, and movers. While Prime day kicks off properly on July 12, there are already plenty of deals available – take a look below to find the top Garmin discounts.

Best Prime Day Deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Smartwatch| Was $349.99 (opens in new tab) Now $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can save $160 on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch, which provides the broadest range of health monitoring features, more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, plus the ability to download playlists from streaming services.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Rugged | Was $249.99 Now $179.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% on the brilliant Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch. Built to withstand extreme weather conditions, it’s waterproof to 100 meters and constructed to U.S. Military-grade toughness. It also has two-week battery life which makes it perfect for lone adventurers.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch| Was $349.99 (opens in new tab) Now $223 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a cool 36% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch. It comes with free training plans from Garmin Coach, performance monitoring, and provides advanced running dynamics like stride length and ground contact time to keep you on track with your goals.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch| Was £99.99, Now £75.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch. This intuitive fitness tracker monitors daily activity and uses a Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen levels, as well as measuring HRV to gauge stress. Perfect for everyday use and helping you up your step count.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch| Was $329.99, Now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 24% on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, which monitors your energy levels and provides animated workouts using built-in sport apps. You can make contactless payments and stream music from your wrist. It's a fully functioning smartwatch for anyone on-the-go who also want to measure their health stats.

Which Garmin smartwatch is right for you? Garmin is a leader in GPS technology, and its range of fitness devices offer everything from running, cycling and swimming to golfing, skiing and climbing. These smartwatches come with built-in activity trackers and sensors that allow them to monitor your health and fitness levels, including your heart rate, sleep patterns and even your moods. And if you're looking for something a bit more specialised, there are also dedicated GPS units available for golf, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. If you're looking for a smartwatch that will help you stay motivated throughout your workout, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar (opens in new tab) is the best choice. It comes with all the usual fitness tracking features like GPS, heart rate monitor, swim tracking and sleep monitoring, plus it also has built-in music storage. You can even download apps directly onto the watch itself, making it easier than ever to track your progress and get motivation from your wrist. The Garmin Instinct Solar (opens in new tab) is an affordable fitness tracker that you can wear all day long. It features a built-in battery and a solar panel that charges your device while you're out running around town. It tracks steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, active minutes, and sleep quality. You can customize your activity goals and sync them with social networks like Facebook and Twitter. It also includes a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. The Garmin Venu Sq Music (opens in new tab) isn't your average fitness tracker. It doesn't just track steps like other fitness trackers, but instead also focuses on providing accurate distance and speed during outdoor activities. We love that it includes a built-in speaker and microphone for voice commands, making it perfect for running, cycling and open water swimming. It's waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can wear it while working out in the gym or taking a shower. It's a cheaper option than the Garmin Venu, but has a lot of the same fitness tracker and smartwatch features, from GPS and heart rate monitoring to a Pulse Ox sensor.

