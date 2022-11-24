Black Friday protein powder sale: Save up to 50% on protein supplements

The Black Friday protein powder sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite brand or try out products you have been eyeing up. Protein supplements can be costly at the best of times. But thanks to the biggest shopping event of the year, you can now find a range of discounts that will ease the pressure on your budget.

Whether you're after the best protein powder (opens in new tab) or the best vegan protein powder (opens in new tab), there are plenty of discounts to choose from. Amazon is leading the way with offers on products like the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder (now over 43% off (opens in new tab)) and KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (down to just $36.74 (opens in new tab)). However, other big retailers are quickly catching up. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder is now 43% off at Walmart (opens in new tab) and you can get Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit High Protein Powder for Weight Loss for $23.49 cheaper at Target (opens in new tab).

While getting all your necessary nutrients from food is the best approach, it may not always be possible or practical. You may have very high protein requirements, or perhaps you follow a diet that makes it difficult to get enough of it. This is where protein supplements step in. Here is a round up of protein powders that are truly worth your money.

Best Black Friday protein powder deals for muscle building

(opens in new tab) MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder | Was $82.99 , Now $48.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save nearly 40% on MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder at Amazon. This premium blend supports muscle growth with high doses of BCAAs, glutamine and essential amino acids (EAAs), all released steadily over 8 hours. Each serving delivers 26g of premium proteins with variable digestive rates.

(opens in new tab) Beverly International UMP Protein Powder | Was $77.00 , Now $43.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Thanks to its unique whey-casein ratio, the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder is a perfect muscle building supplement. This premium blend is also easy on the stomach and comes in a dizzying array of flavors. Now 43% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Protein Powder | Was $53.99 Now $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're serious about growing your muscle mass, you can't miss this fantastic deal. You can now save over $14 on Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Protein Powder at Walmart. Providing almost 1250 calories and 50g of protein per serving, this supplement is a true nutritional powerhouse.

Best Black Friday protein powder deals for weight loss

(opens in new tab) Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit High Protein for Weight Loss Powder | Was $78.30 , Now $54.81 at Target (opens in new tab) Save over 30% on the Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit High Protein for Weight Loss Powder at Target. This premium blend is low in calories and contains a range of vitamins, minerals, organic herbal extracts, probiotics and enzymes to support you on your weight loss journey. Suitable for vegans.

(opens in new tab) Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder | Was $75.99 , Now $57.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking for a low-calorie, keto-friendly protein powder? Then you cannot miss this amazing deal on the Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder – now 24% off at Amazon. Made with 100% pure whey isolate, this supplement delivers a hefty 25g of protein per serving. Available in 8 different flavors.

(opens in new tab) Tone It Up Plant Based Protein Powder | Was $29.97 , Now $19.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save over 33% on the Tone It Up Plant Based Protein Powder at Walmart. Designed with women in mind, this supplement is not only incredibly tasty, but also very low in calories and carbohydrates. Delivering nearly 15g of protein per serving, it is a perfect protein powder for weight loss. Suitable for vegans.

Best Black Friday protein powder deals for vegans

(opens in new tab) Garden of Life Organic Raw Unflavored Protein Powder | Was $53.13 Now $37.19 at Target (opens in new tab) Garden of Life Organic Raw Unflavored Protein Powder is a premium supplement made from raw, organic sprouts that delivers nearly 22g of high quality protein per serving. And thanks to this amazing deal, you can get it with a hefty 30% discount at Target. Enriched with probiotics and enzymes.

(opens in new tab) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder | Was $47.29 Now $26.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save over 43% on Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder with this fantastic Walmart deal. Made only with natural, organic ingredients, this protein supplement delivers 21g of high quality protein per serving. It's free of gluten, soy, and GMOs, and contains prebiotic fibers to support gut health.

(opens in new tab) KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder | Was $59.99 , Now $36.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another Amazon deal not to be missed - right now you can save 39% on the KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder. It's delicious vanilla flavor is hard to match, and it provides nearly 20g of vegan protein per serving. It's also keto-friendly and free from gluten and soy.

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Black Friday Sale runs from 25 November, and is followed by the Cyber Monday sale on the 28 November. We'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of protein supplements.

