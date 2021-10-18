Blue Pure 211+ air purifier review

The Blue Pure 211+ air purifier is a reliable workhorse that puts performance above presentation, but its bulky size and weight may put some people off.

In this Blue Pure 211+ review, we’ll be giving you the lowdown on this air purifier, from its performance capability to its unique features. Plus, we’ll let you know what we’re not so keen on, so you can make an informed choice. We’ve reviewed plenty of air purifiers, so even if the Blue Pure 211+ isn’t for you, you’ll be sure to find lots of alternatives in our guide to the best air purifiers.

The Blue Pure 211+ features a combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration that the manufacturer calls HEPASilent™ filtration. They say it allows the purifiers to maintain a powerful performance while consuming less energy, and making less noise.

Blue Pure 211+: Essential information · Available from $299.99 · Top-rated purifier by Consumer Reports · Energy Star certified · AHAM verified for performance and CADR · 360-degree air intake · Customizable fabric filters to match the interior · Purifies areas up to 600 sq foot · 1 year extendable warranty (up to 5 years) · Change filter indicator · Easy one-button design

The Blue Pure 211+ also uses an optional fabric pre-filter to help trap larger particles and extend the life of the filter inside the unit. An activated carbon filter absorbs volatile organic compounds (VOCs), commonly released by household chemicals such as cleaning products or paint stripper. It can also help to remove unpleasant or lingering cooking, tobacco, and pet odors. The main particle filter removes airborne particles such as pollen and pet dander.

The purifier comes with 360-degree air intake, meaning that the purifier can be placed almost anywhere in a room without compromising efficiency and performance.

The manual that comes with the purifier is easy to understand and features plenty of explanatory icon pictures to help with set-up and operation.

The Blue Pure 211+ is also Energy Star certified, top-rated by Consumer Reports, and AHAM-verified for performance and Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR).

Blue Pure 211+ review: How big is it?

Height: 21 (in)

Depth: 13 (in)

Width: 13 (in)

Weighing in at a hefty 15.5lbs, the Blue Pure 211+ is one of the heaviest air purifiers we’ve tested, so it’s not ideal for moving from room to room. A cord length of 6 feet gives you enough leeway to plug into most sockets but won’t clutter up high-traffic spaces with excess cordage.

The Blue Pure 211+ is designed to cover areas of up to 600 square feet, making it an excellent choice for homes with larger rooms or office spaces.

Blue Pure 211+ review: How easy is it to use?

The Blue Pure 211+ is fairly easy to set up. Simply take the top of the unit off by pressing a button on either side to release the top of the unit. Fit one of the two fabric filter sleeves provided (our device came with a black and a blue sleeve, but other colors are available) and replace the top of the unit before plugging in and powering on. A large button at the front of the unit is incredibly touch-sensitive – requiring just the lightest of touches to power on the purifier and set the preferred level.

The purifier comes with three settings. The quietest and most energy-efficient setting operates at 38 decibels, about the same as a quiet library, so it’s ideal for nighttime use. The middle setting operates at 49 decibels, which is a little quieter than moderate rainfall, while the third and noisiest level setting clocks in at 56 decibels. That’s around the same as background music.

The customizable fabric pre-filter may not be to everyone’s taste but the purifier works perfectly well without it. Owners can vacuum the fabric or toss it in a low-temperature wash whenever it needs a clean.

The removable filter needs replacing every six months and the manufacturer recommends vacuuming the inside of the unit when replacing the filter. Subscription deals for filters are available on the manufacturer’s website.

The Blue Pure 211+ covers areas of up to 600 square feet, making it ideal for homes with medium to large rooms or office spaces.

Blue Pure 211+ review: Performance

Blue Pure 211+’s unique HEPASilent™ filtration system claims to absorb 99.97% of airborne particles, down to 01 microns. In our at-home trials, we assessed ambient air quality, alongside a match smoke test and an incense smoke test. We ran all tests for 30 minutes and utilized the Blue Pure 211+’s fabric filter throughout.

Using an air particle counter before, during, and after an ambient air quality test in a 30 cubic meters sealed room, we found that the Blue Pure 211+ absorbed 93% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and 88% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns. This was after running the purifier for just 30 minutes at a setting lower than 50 decibels (setting 2).

Measuring the same particles after leaving the room’s windows and doors open, and running the purifier on its highest level 3 setting, we found the purifier absorbed an impressive 99.9% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and 100% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns. We also found it absorbed 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. Level 3 is the noisiest setting, clocking in at around 56 decibels, which is about the same as background music.

Our incense smoke test evaluated how well the purifier performed at a lower setting versus a higher setting. At level 2, we found that the purifier absorbed 99% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and just shy of 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. At level 3, the highest setting, the purifier absorbed 99% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and just under 100% of particles smaller than 10 microns. At the start of our incense test, our air particle counter couldn’t measure particles measuring 0.3 microns, so great was their number! However, based on our readings taken at 15 minutes and 30 minutes, we can report that the Blue Pure 211+ reduced these particles by at least 55%, so the true reduction is likely to be much more impressive than this.

And finally, we burned a series of matches to test how well the purifier absorbed particles. At a level 2 setting, we found that the purifier absorbed 99.7% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 99.5% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. At a level 3 setting, we found that the purifier absorbed 99.9% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 99.6% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns.

Based on these at-home tests, we can confidently say that the Blue Pure 211+ is the most powerful and effective air purifier we tested.

Blue Pure 211+ review: What’s good about it?

There is plenty to enjoy about this air purifier, including its performance, which our at-home tests found to be impressive. We also like that it's Energy Star certified and cheaper to run than many other air purifiers its size.

The top of the unit is an attractive stencil-cut design while the sides are perforated. It has a clean, stylish finish, although the unit itself is a little bulky.

We also like that you can customize the fabric filter to your taste, choosing from a range of colors to suit any decor or leave the fabric sleeve off entirely if you wish.

Blue Pure 211+ review: What’s not so good about it?

At 15.5 lbs the Blue Pure 211+ is the biggest and heaviest of all the air purifiers we evaluated at home. So, it’s not the easiest purifier to move around. Users should also be careful not to lift the purifier by the top of the unit, instead lifting from the base.

It’s also pretty expensive for an air purifier that doesn’t feature Smart control or connectivity with an app. At its highest setting the Blue Pure 211+ can be noisy – we measured an average decibel level of 56 at its highest setting.

Blue Pure 211+ review: User reviews

The Blue Pure 211+ scores an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Home Depot, with hundreds of five-star reviews from satisfied customers. Positive reviews praise the purifier’s performance, saying it helps them sleep better, feel less congested, and enjoy cleaner air quality in their home. Many users love the unit’s design and are happy with how quiet it can run.

Negative reviews cite problems with performance, the expense of replacing filters, and some complain that the higher settings are too noisy.

Should you buy the Blue Pure 211+?

The Blue Pure 211+ is a sturdy, well-designed air purifier that delivers on performance. It could be the right purifier for you if you have a home with larger rooms and you’re looking for something stylish and powerful but energy efficient.

However, the Blue Pure 211+ doesn’t come with any Smart controls or connectivity, or even a remote control. So fans of Smart devices may be disappointed. But if you’re looking for an air purifier that is reliable and good value for money, it may be the right one for you.

