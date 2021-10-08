With these Dyson air purifier deals, you can grab the latest model without spending a small fortune. Dyson launched into the air purifier market in 2015 with its Pure Cool model - designed to help clean the air in your home. Since its launch, the brand has added multiple other models to its collection, including air purifiers with humidifiers built-in, and models that even claim to destroy formaldehyde and report pollution levels.

Here, we’ll be able to bring you the cheapest Dyson air purifier deals right now and tell you where to find them. Starting at around $300 / £219, Dyson’s models are premium and can be a pretty big investment if you buy them full price but knowing where to look can mean you could grab yourself a real bargain without compromising on the product you want. Whether you want to wait for the Black Friday Dyson air purifier deals, or you're keen to make a purchase right now, we've scoured the internet for the best deals around.

If you’re looking for a reliable and well-made air purifier that won’t be an eyesore in your home, then Dyson’s models really deliver. But that doesn’t mean to say that there aren’t some great deals - here we explain the top-rated models and reveal the best Dyson Air Purifier deals right now.

Which Dyson air purifier should I choose?

Dyson air purifiers deals may all seem similar, but some are better suited to bigger spaces, capturing pollutants such as pet dander in larger rooms, while some models are more suitable for smaller living areas. In fact, if you're after an air purifier to help with allergies or to get rid of smoke smells in your home, then a Dyson model might be the right product for you.

One of the most important things to ensure is that you choose an air purifier that’s suitable for the space you want to use it in. Buying a smaller (and cheaper) air purifier will be a false economy if you need to use it in a massive space and it isn’t designed to work in spaces that large. If you’re not sure how air purifiers work and you don't know whether the model is suited to your room, the oscillation degree of the fan will give you a good indication of how far the purifier will reach.

All Dyson air purifiers come equipped with HEPA filters, with some sealing pollutants into the whole model, and not just the filter. If noise is a concern, especially when you are working or sleeping, particular models, including the Purifier Cool, are up to 20% quieter than previous Dyson air purifiers. While if you are looking for air purifiers with built-in humidifiers (to find out the difference, check out our explainer feature air purifiers vs humidifiers) or heating systems you’ll find them in the more expensive models such as the Dyson Pure Humidifier and Cool and the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool.

Best Dyson air purifier deals

Dyson Pure Cool

Dyson Pure Cool Best for smaller rooms Filter type: 360 glass HEPA filter | Coverage: Oscillates up to 70 degrees, covers 27m² | Noise: 63 db(A) | Modes: 10 Certified asthma and allergy friendly Upgraded filter Large version is hefty

The Dyson Pure Cool is one of the brand’s original air purifiers which draws in polluted air from around your room - including gases, household fumes, and formaldehyde.

The silver models are attractive enough to sit in an office or your living room and look decorative while capturing up to 99.7 pollutants in your air with its second-generation 360 glass HEPA filter. Moving at a 70-degree angle, it can be controlled by its mini remote control or the app, while it’s also certified as asthma and allergy-friendly.

Dyson Purifier Cool

Dyson Purifier Cool Best for large houses Filter type: HEPA H13 standard | Coverage: Oscillates up to 350 degrees, covers 81m³ | Noise: 59 dB | Modes: 3 – Auto, night and airflow direction Reports pollution Quieter than the Pure Cool version More expensive than the original model

This larger model in both silver and white is programmed with Air Multiplier technology to rid common household pollutants in your whole room while purifying the air. The air purifier is equipped with three sensors that detect and purify pollutants including pet dander, bacteria, and mold spores, plus formaldehyde on carpets, rugs, and flooring.

Complete with a HEPA and carbon filter, it captures up to 99.97 of particles in the air. While, unlike some other air purifiers it’s not just the filter that is HEPA sealed, but the whole model - meaning nothing escapes. Controlled via the app or via voice control, this model is 20% quieter than its predecessor.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Best for formaldehyde Filter type: HEPA H13 standard | Coverage: Oscillates up to 350 degrees, covers 81m³ | Noise: 62 dB | Modes: 3 – Auto, night and airflow direction Comes with formaldehyde protection LCD panel Large model

Formaldehyde can cause people to have irritations on their skin, eyes, and noses. This model of the Dyson air purifier, which is similar to the standard Purifier Cool, has a sensor to detect and destroy formaldehyde. Its four sensors not only sense the pet dander, bacteria, and mold spores but can also capture formaldehyde.

Complete with a HEPA (H13 standard) and carbon filter, it captures up to 99.97% of allergens in the air. Easy to set up, the LCD panel on the front gives you information about the fan speed and temperature. You can control the air purifier via voice control, the Dyson Link app, or even via its small remote, which can be attached to the top of the model - so it’s easy to find.

Dyson Pure Humidify and Cool

Dyson Pure Humidify and Cool Best for allergies Filter type: Glass HEPA | Coverage: Oscillates up to 90 degrees, covers 81m³ for purification, 41m³ for humidification | Noise: 62 dB | Modes: 4 – 45-degree, 90-degree, 90-degree Breeze mode, night mode App works with Amazon Alexa Humidifier and cools the air Replacement filters are expensive

This version is a little different from the other Dyson air purifiers as it circulates purified, humified air, and cools. Humidifiers are great for anyone suffering from dry air symptoms as they add moisture into the air. The Dyson Pure Humidify and Cool also has a built-in fan that can cool you down but won’t act as an air conditioner.

The air purifier uses cryptomic technology and helps to trap and destroy formaldehyde, while its glass HEPA filter seals dust, pet dander, odors and even cleaning product chemicals. Dyson’s ultraviolet cleanse technology also works to kill 99.9% of bacteria in the humidifier’s water, meaning clean air is circulated back into your home. While the app means, even if you’re not at home, you can control the device to purify and humidify your home.

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Formaldehyde

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Formaldehyde Best all-rounder Filter type: HEPA and Carbon | Coverage: Oscillates up to 90 degrees, covers 81m³ for purification, 35m³ for humidification | Noise: 62 dB | Modes: 3 – Night mode, fan mode, backward airflow flow mode Heats and cools Captures formaldehyde More expensive model Doesn’t dehumidify

If you don’t want to invest in multiple models, to purify, while also allowing you to heat and cool, then this air purifier is the perfect all-rounder. This model has powerful circulation, allowing you to heat or cool a large room, while its AirMultiplier technology also draws in polluted air and recirculates purified air. Drawing in all household pollutants, with its catalytic filter, including formaldehyde, its four sensors assess your air quality and show the results on the LCD display.

The air purifier’s technology means it stops heating or cooling when it gets to your desired temperature, while night mode makes the model dim its lights and perform at a quieter level. Controlled by the app or voice command, the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Formaldehyde’s different modes, including fan mode and backward airflow mode - give you different options for your day to day preferences.