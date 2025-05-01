Our favorite table air purifier is now at its lowest-ever price, right in time for the hay fever season

Save 36% on the stylish SwitchBot air purifier table and ease your pollen allergy symptoms — but hurry, this rare deal may not last long!

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table on an orange background
(Image credit: Amazon/ Future)

Spring allergy season is in full swing, and if you have spent the last few weeks with a stuffy nose and itchy eyes, we probably do not need to remind you about that.

However, there are ways to ease your hay fever symptoms, and investing in a good air purifier is among the most effective. These clever appliances can minimize your exposure to airborne pollen allergens and help you breathe easier in your home. What's more, you do not have to pay through the roof to get a good air purifier.

Take this excellent deal — the SwitchBot air purifier table is now $164.99 (or $179.99 without the additional $15 coupon), down a massive 36% and the cheapest it has ever been. This stylish appliance has been on the market for less than four months, and as with all new products, we would not expect this deal to last long.

But why this model in particular, you may ask? Well, we have just tested it and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 star rating in our full SwitchBot air purifier table review. It is quiet, stylish and packed with a dazzling array of features, but more importantly, it does a great job of purifying the air.

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table
SwitchBot Air Purifier Table: was $258.35 now $164.99 at Amazon

Save 36% on the SwitchBot air purifier table, a stylish appliance that not only can clean your indoor air of lingering odors and airborne allergens, but also charge your mobile phone, light up your room and spread fragrance of your choice — all while looking like a piece of furniture. With a designated pet mode and bite-resistant cord, this multi-purpose air purifier is a particularly good choice for cat and dog owners.

Note: Make sure to apply the $15 coupon at checkout!

View Deal

We really enjoyed our time with this appliance. It made a tangible difference to the air quality in our home, and with its stylish design and compact size, the SwitchBot air purifier easily blended in with the decor of our bedroom. We were also impressed by its pet-friendly credentials.

Get the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table at its lowest-ever price at Amazon and save a massive $93.36. But hurry, this rare deal may not last long, so snap it up while it lasts!

Image 1 of 5
SwitchBot Air Purifier Table being tested by our reviewer
The SwitchBot air purifier table performed so well in our tests that we gave it a strong 4.5/5 star rating.(Image credit: Anna Gora)

The tabletop not only can hold up your books and coffee cups, but it can also serve as a vantage point for your cat. That is because it is waterproof and wide enough to let your furry friends jump on it without you having to worry about their safety. Moreover, this air purifier features a bite-resistant cord, paw-proof grille, a washable pre-filter and a designated pet mode.

But that's not all. The SwitchBot air purifier table comes with a wireless phone charging station, ambient light in 10 different colors and an essential oil diffuser. It can be connected to an app and smart home assistants like Google Home. There is not much that this multi-purpose appliance can't do. The best part? It is now the cheapest it has ever been.

Key features: Coverage of up to 360 square feet (33.45 square meters), CADR 236 CFM, three air filters (pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon), three fan speeds, auto mode, wireless phone charger, ambient light, fragrance diffuser.

Product launched: January 2025

Price history: For the last several months, the price of the SwitchBot air purifier table has fluctuated between $199.99 and $258.35. It has now dropped to just $164.99 (or $179.99 without the $15 coupon), which is the cheapest it has ever been.

Review summary: The SwitchBot air purifier table is a jack of all trades. Not only does it do a great job of removing odors and airborne particulates, it also doubles as a stylish bedside table and serves as a night lamp, wireless phone charger and fragrance diffuser. This multi-purpose appliance is universally praised for its compact size and smart features, and many reviewers appreciated its stylish looks and pet-friendly features, such as a bite-resistant cord and designated pet mode. On the other hand, the SwitchBot air purifier table tends to be criticized for its tricky assembly process and fans making too much noise at high speeds.

T3: ★★★★ | Live Science ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a pet-friendly air purifier that is stylish, compact and jam-packed with smart features, but more importantly, efficient at removing a wide range of odors and airborne pollutants.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an air purifier that can cover larger spaces or something ready to use straight out of the box.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.

Anna Gora
Anna Gora
Health Writer

Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.

