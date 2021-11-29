SNAEN science kit selling for $29.99 with Cyber Monday deal

If you have a budding young scientist in your life, we may have found the perfect Cyber Monday science kit deal for you. The SNAEN Science Kit is now on sale at Amazon for $29.99.

The SNAEN Science Kit allows children to explore 30 mysterious and exciting scientific experiments. Whether it's creating rainbow rain, erupting their own volcanoes, making an air cannon, or even crystalizing their own ice gems — expect hours of entertainment for children ages 3 and up. And just like any good science kit, it’s not just entertaining, but highly educational too. Each activity is built with a STEM focus, so that when your child plays with the kit, they’ll be getting exposed to some fundamental scientific concepts such as chemical reactions, gas pressure and color mixing. All of the activities are bright and colorful too, ensuring that kids will stay engaged as they learn.

$33.99 SNAEN science kit: $33.99 $29.99 on Amazon This amazing science kit will provide children with hours of fun and learning. The 47-piece kit comes with: tools for 30 experiments, including 1 pair of goggles, 8 bottles of chemical materials, 4 large test tubes with scales, 5 measuring spoons, 7 measuring cups, 1 funnel, 3 droppers, 6 balloons, 1 table tennis, 1 candle and more. (Water and oil are not included).

A big advantage of this kit over others is that it also provides various spoon measures, from small to large, and a set of test tubes — not only making the experiments more accurate but also giving your child the feeling that they’re in a real lab. All of the other essential ingredients for the experiments are also provided, and anything not found inside the package — like eggs, oil, water, salt, sugar, vinegar, cola or baking soda — can all be found at home.

Unlike other sets, a large part of the SNAEN kit is also reusable, allowing kids to use the set as often as there are fresh household ingredients for them to add to it. All of the equipment is also child-friendly, with no tiny pieces or sharp edges. The ingredients inside are child-friendly, but goggles are also provided to protect their eyes from any splashes.

And the child-friendly instructions on the kit clearly outline the steps needed to bring the wacky experiments to life, so you can let your child take charge of their own learning as you assist. This hands-on approach will not only help them feel like they’re the boss and give them a rewarding sense of accomplishment from completing the experiments, but it can give you a chance to sit back and supervise. The Amazon reviews for this product are highly-positive, rating it a 4.3 out of 5 based on 2,632 global reviews.

However, a common complaint among the reviews, worthy of note, is that the measurements given in the instructions are not as precise as they should be, so make sure you’re aware of this before you purchase.

If you want more inspiring science kit deals, make sure Live Science's Cyber Monday science kit deals.