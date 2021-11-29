Cyber Monday deals on metal detectors

Metal detectors are used by hobbyists and professionals alike to find metal objects, from ancient swords to gold coins, buried underground. These Cyber Monday meta detector deals can help you up your treasure-hunting game or just get started as an amateur archaeologist.

Most commonly, they are handled devices with a sensor that indicates when the user is close to something metallic. The sensor consists of a needle that moves higher or lower depending on how close the detector is to a metallic object and a tone that gets louder depending on location.

"Treasure hunting" is a popular hobby across the United States and the rest of the globe. Many lost historical artifacts have been found worth millions of dollars, making it a hobby with an earning potential. Whether you're just getting into the hobby or you're a seasoned treasure hunter or archaeologist, finding a suitable metal detector can prove to be a challenge. Don't panic, though. The Live Science team has put together a list of the best Cyber Monday metal detector deals from brands like Ricomax and National Geographic, including deals that fit every budget, skill level and age.

, now $93.49 at Amazon REEHM 10" Metal Detector: was $149.99 , now $93.49 at Amazon Save $56 on this adult and kid metal detector that senses metals down to 10-inches deep. The detector comes with four modes that allow you to eliminate unnecessary metal targets. Upgraded technology allows the detector to find both small gold coins and larger metal objects. The display backlit screen helps a metal detectorist of any level get started with functions and settings right from the get-go.

, now $74.99 at Amazon Bounty Hunter TK4 Tracker IV Metal Detector: was $129.95 , now $74.99 at Amazon With 42% off for Cyber Monday, you can start on your treasure-hunting journey for less. This rugged metal detector is ideal for searching in extreme ground conditions, from salty beaches to highly mineralized indoor sites. The popular device can detect coin-size targets up to 6 inches deep, and larger targets up to 2 feet deep.

, now $109.99 at Amazon RM RICOMAX Metal Detector: was $129.99 , now $109.99 at Amazon Save 20% on this metal detector for adults and kids. The device detects metals to a depth of 7.1 inches, and you can eliminate certain metals if you don’t want it to beep when it picks up a ball of aluminum foil, for instance. The waterproof stem and coil mean you can literally explore for metal underwater, or on the beach. The control box is not waterproof so must remain above the water. The adjustable stem will enable you or your child to survey an area with comfort.

now $139.99 at Amazon RM RICOMAX Professional Metal Detector: was $169.99, now $139.99 at Amazon For the more advanced treasure hunter, this RM Ricomax metal detector might be the perfect buy, with a savings of $30. The metal detector is an IP68 waterproof unit with a 10-inch search coil that is shielded with plastic. This pro version can detect metals down to 8 inches underground. And if you’re hunting in a noisy area, you can use the 3.5 mm headphone jack so you don’t miss an alert.

, now $105.89 at Walmart Coocheer Metal Detector: was $210.99 , now $105.89 at Walmart Save nearly 50% on this introductory metal detector that is easy to use and so the perfect gift for a budding detectorist. The waterproof dual coil has adjustable sensitivity to help avoid false positives, and it can detect metals down to 10 inches underground. The alerts will come up on the onboard LCD display.

, now $39.99 at Amazon National Geographic Metal Detector for Kids: was $49.99 , now $39.99 at Amazon What child isn’t interested in finding treasure?! With this National Geographic kit, your child can find metals up to 7.5 inches underground. The telescoping arm will let you adjust the length to fit your child (or yourself), while the padded arm strap and comfort grip will keep your child having a blast without any aches or pains. And it’s just 1.5 pounds. Kit also comes with five replica gold doubloons and a full-color learning guide.

Depending on what you're searching for, you need to consider what other factors a metal detector can offer. For those interested in doing searches in freshwater or saltwater areas, a waterproof device is a must. Check out the RM Ricomax metal detector, 20% off at Amazon. This device is waterproof — for your beach or underwater searches — and it has an adjustable stem and different modes so you can eliminate certain metals, like aluminum.

The user's height is also something to think about, especially for children who will be metal detecting. Some devices have an adjustable handle, making the metal detector easier to customize. Every family member will enjoy metal detecting when they can adjust the handle to their height. Making sure the device is lightweight can also help increase the usage. Handling a heavy metal detector can hinder your ability to find objects, especially if you're searching in a rough terrain. A bright LCD screen and multiple mode scan also be a huge help for metal detecting.

Kids can get in on the fun too with this National Geographic metal-detecting kit, which is also 20% off at Amazon and comes with five replica gold doubloons and a learning guide. For those who have already found their archaeological treasure or metal-detecting is a long-time hobby, several professional metal detectors are also on sale for Cyber Monday, including this RM Ricomax detector.

For 20% off at Amazon, you’ll save on a high-quality device that also comes with a foldable shovel and carrying bag -- helping you get even more high-quality accessories for a great deal.

Live Science has covered plenty of archaeological discoveries made by metal detector-wielding enthusiasts. One amateur archaeologist in Switzerland used his detector to discover an ornate dagger wielded by a Roman soldier 2,000 years ago. In another wild discovery, Live Science reported a metal detectorist in West Norfolk, England, unearthing the largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever found — a bounty of 131 coins and four golden objects. Other metal-detectorist finds have included: a sword pyramid, gold coins from the Black Death period and even the remains of an Anglo-Saxon warlord.

So what are you waiting for? This roundup of Cyber Monday metal detector deals will help you find devices with awesome features and great savings.