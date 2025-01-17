New solar-powered EV can drive 40 miles daily using the power of the sun — and it's 50% more efficient than a Tesla

LAS VEGAS — Engineers have showcased a prototype electric vehicle (EV) that can drive for up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per day using just solar power.

The new solar-powered car, called the Aptera Launch Edition, also offers up to 400 miles (640 km) of range from a single charge via an electrical output, company representatives said in a statement . The production-ready EV was shown for the first time this month at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The aerodynamic car is built from a carbon fiber sheet molding compound (CF-SMC) — a composite material made from chopped carbon fibers and a thermosetting resin. The car's design also incorporates four solar panels placed on the hood, dash, roof and hatch.

Aptera representatives say the material reduces the complexity of building each vehicle, meaning the design needs one-tenth of the parts required for traditional designs, with just six key body components making up the chassis. This makes the vehicle lighter and more energy-efficient than conventional EVs, while offering a 50% reduction in aerodynamic resistance.

The vehicle also has an energy efficiency rating of 100 Watt-hours per mile (Wh/mile) — a measure used to determine the amount of energy used to drive 1 mile (1.6 km). By contrast, a Tesla Model S (released in 2022) consumes 194 Wh/mile in the city in mild weather and 288 Wh/mile on the highway in mild weather, according to the EV Database .

At a maximum range of 440 miles — including 40 miles using solar power and 400 miles using electricity — the Aptera EV may also overtake the current longest-range vehicles in production. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ has a maximum range of 425 miles (684 km), according to the EV Database , followed by the Lucid Air Grand Touring at 410 miles (660 km).

Harnessing solar power in EVs is not unheard of, with Mercedes-Benz debuting a new type of solar paint in November 2024 that could power an EV for up to 7,500 miles (12,000 kilometers) per year in optimal lighting conditions.

It is unclear when Aptera plans to launch its new EV, but the company struck an agreement with the electronics company LG at CES 2025. LG will provide the company with cylindrical battery cells between this year and 2031 to support the ramp-up in manufacturing.