This Dynamo science kit is 50% for Black Friday: Includes 20+ STEM experiments

Do your kids love creating new projects? Are you always cleaning up some sort of mess in your house from science projects they've made? Do you wish there was something that would guide them through an experiment?

If so, check out the Learn & Climb Dynamo Science Kit for Kids that's on sale right now for $16.56 on Amazon. This kit could be a wonderful opportunity to let your child (or niece, nephew, etc.) broaden their horizons with their own science set. The kit is recommended for children ages 5 and up. Younger children may be tempted to consume materials, so it's best to leave these activities to the older kids.

With 21 experiments included — creating a lava lamp, creative crystals activities and a volcano experiment, among others — your child will be entertained for hours. Each activity is STEM focused, so children who play with the Learn & Climb Science Kit will be exposed to basic chemistry concepts such as crystal growth and chemical reactions. Don't panic, however, nothing in the kit is strong enough to cause damage to your home or your child. Activities are filled with fun colors, smells and models to keep your child engaged and educated.

Learn & Climb Dynamo Science Kit for Kids: $ Learn & Climb Dynamo Science Kit for Kids: $ 34.99 $16.56 on Amazon

This kit is 53% off, saving you $18.43. For families with multiple children, this deal is perfect for making several purchases. Keep the holidays fun and educational with this science kit. Learn & Climb is highly rated on Amazon. The company offers several different types of science kits, each offering a variety of STEM and chemistry activities for children to learn about.



All of the instructions are child-friendly with clearly outlined steps that are easy to follow, meaning your kids can take a hands-on approach to their learning. They can feel like they are in charge, which allows parents to sit back and supervise! Activities also come with an online instruction video for children who learn better visually.

Safety doesn't have to be a worry for parents, either. Any equipment needed is made out of plastic, so there are no sharp pieces or edges. All ingredients included are also child friendly.

The kit comes with all the hardware, plastic dishes, models and agents needed to complete the tasks, except for the basic household items that are required for some experiments. Anything not included in the kit can be found in your home. Some examples are: eggs, oil, water, salt, sugar, vinegar and cola.

If something does go wrong, Learn & Climb and Amazon provide a 30-day return policy.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Black Friday science kit deals.