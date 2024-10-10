Hurry! These Prime Day science deals are still live today
There are still plenty of deals to be had now Prime Day is over — act fast to save on the best cameras, telescopes, binoculars, exercise machines, air purifiers, fitness trackers, and more.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale was jam-packed with excellent deals, many of which are still live today, so there's still time to grab a bargain.
We've rounded up the best savings still to be had on the best telescopes, best binoculars, best astrophotography cameras and best cameras for wildlife photography, as well as best air purifiers, best fitness trackers, best electric toothbrushes and many other products.
This could be your last chance to snap up these incredible savings before Black Friday on November 29, and it's also a great time to do some early Christmas shopping. But you'll need to act fast as these deals won't be around for much longer.
The best Prime Day deals still live
- 📸 Nikon D850: was $2,997 now $2,197
- 🔭 Celestron NexStar 130SLT: was $640 now $552
- 🔍 Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42: was $230 now $120
- ⌚️ Garmin Forerunner 945: was $500 now $280
- 🪥 Oral-B iO Series 10: was $380 now $280
- 🍃 Levoit Core 600S-P: was $300 now $250
- 🏋️♀️ NordicTrack RW900: was $2,000 now $1,700
Best Prime Day deals still live today
Air purifier deals
Save 31% on our favorite budget-friendly air purifier. The BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max boasts a compact, portable build, excellent air-cleaning performance and plenty of smart features, and it is whisper-quiet, too.
Read our full BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best air purifiers
Save $50 on our all-time favorite air purifier. The Levoit Core 600S takes the top spot in our guide to the best air purifiers. With a three-stage HEPA filtration system and up to 1,588 square feet coverage, this sleek appliance is a perfect choice for large spaces. It is smart-enabled, too.
Read our full Levoit Core 600S-P review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best air purifiers, Best air purifiers for allergies
Save $120 on the ultra-powerful Molekule Air Pro. This stylish air purifier is equipped with pollutant-destroying PECO technology and a HEPA filter, and it offers detailed air quality readings and plenty of smart features. It can cover spaces of up to whopping 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters).
Read our full Molekule Air Pro review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best air purifiers, Best air purifiers for allergies
Exercise machine deals
Save $300 on this smart-enabled rowing machine from NordicTrack, the creator of some of our all-time favorite exercise machines. With its 22-inch interactive display, durable design, excellent resistance range and entertaining workouts on-demand, the RW900 rower packs heaps of value.
Fitness tracker deals
Save $103 on Fitbit Sense at Walmart. This beautifully made smartwatch may be a few years old, but it still delivers plenty of value for those looking for a reliable all-rounder. Timeless Fitbit design combined with excellent health tracking features, and at a rock-bottom price.
Read our full Fitbit Sense review (★★★★½)
Price check: Amazon: $177
Save 24% on a sleeker and more robust version of our favorite fitness tracker for seniors. It is a great choice for fitness beginners, too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $62 off at Walmart, blowing Amazon's offer out of the water.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review (★★★½)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Price check: Amazon $294.15
Save 9% on the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) at Best Buy and Amazon. This ultra-advanced rugged smartwatch is best suited for exercise professionals and passionate outdoor adventurers, thanks to its unbeatable tracking performance, durable design and large, crisp display.
Read our full Garmin Epix 2 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best Garmin watches
Price check: Amazon $999.99
Save $220 on one of the best Garmin watches at Walmart and Amazon. The Forerunner 945 is an excellent choice for keen runners and triathletes, thanks to its precise workout tracking features, in-depth GPS navigation and eye-pleasing design.
Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review (★★★★½)
Price check: Amazon $279.99
Electric toothbrush deals
Save 23% on the best electric toothbrush on a budget. We rated the Bitvae R2 a massive 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it a prime spot in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes. This excellent wallet-friendly model includes 8 brush heads, five cleaning modes and up to 60 days of battery life. Not bad for less than $27.
Read our full Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Price check: Walmart $48.20
Save $100 on one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes money can buy. The Oral-B iO Series 10 is packed to the brim with advanced features, including an ultra-sensitive pressure sensor and AI-powered brushing guidance, and its excellent brushing performance suits even those with sensitive teeth and complex dental needs.
Read our full Oral-B iO Series 10 review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Price check: Walmart $279.99
Camera deals
Save over $1,000 on one of our favorite cameras on the market, and this by far the lowest price we've seen it.
Featured in: Best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $800 on the best DSLR ever made, and this deal even includes a carry case, a 64GB memory card and a bunch of other accessories. It's now cheaper than Amazon.
Read our full Nikon D850 review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $1000 on one of the best cameras on the market for a wide range of photography styles. Most places are selling it for the same price, although this Adorama deal throws in a 128GB card and a card reader for free.
Read our full Canon EOS R5 review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $590 on our favorite Sony camera for astrophotography. Its high ISO performance is the best of any Sony camera we've tested and the 33MP images are rich, detailed and pin-sharp. This is the lowest price we've seen it by far.
Read our full Sony A7 IV review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best astrophotography cameras
Save $225 on this amazing little crop-sensor camera with 32.5MP resolution, 4K video, 7 stops of image stabilization and up to 15FPS continuous shooting. It's an ideal camera for users wanting to improve their skills without breaking the bank.
Read our full Canon EOS R7 review (★★★★★)
Telescope deals
Save $400 on a telescope that offers sharp views of many different cosmic objects, from planets and the Moon to faint galaxies, nebulas and star clusters.
Featured in: Best telescopes
Save $88 on this affordable GoTo telescope from Celestron. With a database of over 4,000 stars, galaxies, nebulas and more, you can set it to automatically locate and slew to your chosen object with ease. It's not quite as cheap as Prime Day, but it's still cheaper than usual.
Binocular deals
Save 30% on these compact binoculars for kids. They're compact and lightweight, so they're ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack.
Make sure you add the 30% coupon to get them for this price.
Read our full Occer 12x25 review (★★★★)
Save 48% on a pair of binoculars with bright, sharp views and a very usable magnification for all-purpose viewing. This price is even cheaper than Prime Day.
Save 57% on these waterproof, fogproof and versatile binoculars. They're an ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.