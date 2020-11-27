Sphero RVR, the All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot, Climbs To Black Friday Deal

Introduce your kid to the wonders of autonomous vehicles with the Sphero RVR, a programmable and drivable robot that is on sale for 18% less at Amazon.

For a fraction of the usual price, you can start driving the Sphero RVR right out of the box. Then it'll be up to your kid to take control for more advanced functionalities. With the help of the smartphone-ready Sphero Edu app, your child can get started with changing the robot's lights, playing with its sensors and using the accelerometer and gyroscope.

As your kid's coding confidence grows, the robot capabilities grow right along with them. More advanced hackers can use SDK and API libraries, or build on the capabilities using Raspberry Pi, Arduino, micro:bit and more. Overall, this toy is a great introduction to coding that your kid can use for multiple science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) opportunities.

The Spero RVR robot allows budding coders to literally take control of its motions and sensors using Draw & Drive, Scratch blocks or JavaScript. It also can be hacked using advanced SDK and API libraries for those who have more coding skill, so it's great for different levels of coders. Best yet, you can build on its basic functionality using Raspberry Pi, Arduino or other third-party hardware.

This item is perfect for encouraging STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in kids, preteens and teens and for adults, it may encourage you to play a little in your spare time. Safe driving!

Once your coding is ready for the road, RVR can tackle all kinds of terrain. The rover includes all-terrain treads, an ample motor, and lots of torque to get over obstacles and go moderate distances. It can drive straight even in the face of roadblocks, thanks to its included vector-based control system.

The discount deal is sure to drive away quickly, so make sure to pick up RVR while the sale is still on and supplies last. This portable coding opportunity will follow your kids on their various activities and get them thinking about the future of transportation, all while letting them play with a cute little robot in their spare time.