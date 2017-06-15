Trying to Conceive: 12 Tips for Women

Credit: Piotr Adamowicz/Shutterstock.com

Women with regular cycles generally ovulate two weeks before the arrival of their periods, Pavone said. It's harder to predict ovulation in women with irregular cycles, but it usually occurs 12 to 16 days before the start of her next period.

There are several methods women can use to help determine their most fertile days each month.

Home ovulation-prediction kits can take some of the guesswork out of figuring out when a woman is ovulating. They're good to use for this purpose, Pavone said, but she suggested reading the instructions before using the products, since each kit can be a little different.

Sold at drug stores, the kits test urine for lutenizing hormone, a substance whose levels increase each month during ovulation and cause the ovaries to release an egg. The three days right after a positive test result are the best time for couples to have sex to increase their odds of becoming pregnant, reports the American Pregnancy Association.

Other clues to ovulation include the basal body temperature method, in which a woman takes her temperature before she gets out of bed every day and charts this on a graph for at least three menstrual cycles. After a woman ovulates, her basal body temperature typically increases less than half a degree Fahrenheit (0.3 degrees Celsius). A woman is most fertile during the two to three days before this slight rise in body temperature, reports the Mayo Clinic.

A second method is tracking cervical mucus, which involves a woman regularly checking both the amount and appearance of mucus in her vagina. A study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that women who checked their cervical mucus consistently were 2.3 times more likely to get pregnant over a six-month period.

Just before ovulation when a woman is most fertile, the amount of mucus increases and it also becomes thinner, clearer, and more slippery, said the March of Dimes. When cervical mucus becomes more slippery, it can help sperm make its way to the egg.