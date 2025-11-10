Latest science news: Stranded astronaut return | New Glenn again | Auroras light up the skies

Refresh

New Glenn, again again Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is targeting yet another launch window today, this time between 2:57 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. EST. Extreme space weather stopped it last time , Earth weather the time before. Will it be third time lucky for Jeff Bezos’s historic launch and the NASA mission on board? NG-2 Update: We are scheduled to launch tomorrow, November 13, with a launch window from 2:57–4:25 PM EST / 19:57–21:25 UTC. The live webcast starts here at T-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Dp9uqykdzANovember 13, 2025

Northern delights The weather in space had better calm down before I run out of puns (I’m already dipping into my worst). A trio of solar outbursts blanketed the Northern Hemisphere with curtains of shimmering auroras last night, making for some stunning photos . If you took any good photos you’d like to share, drop us an email here Last night (Nov. 12) the aurora borealis lit up the sky over Daqing, Heilongjiang Province of China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

China’s stranded astronauts could be home by Friday Good morning science fans. We’re back again with news that China could be close to returning its astronauts, stranded in the Tiangong space station after a space debris incident last week . I wrote a story on preparations for their return last night. Now, an aerospace closure issued around Inner Mongolia’s Dongfeng site for the early hours of the morning EST on Friday (Nov. 14) could hint at an imminent return. More news on this as we get it. In the meantime, check out this story on the growing problem of overcrowding in Earth’s orbit and this on the first-of-a-kind instance of space cooperation between China and the U.S. to avoid a potential satellite collision. The Shenzhou-20 crew — Wang Jie (left), Chen Zhongrui (center), and Chen Dong (right). (Image credit: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images) Ben Turner Acting Trending News Editor

Famous star cluster is upgraded The Pleiades, a star cluster in the constellation Taurus, may be bigger than once thought. (Image credit: Giulio Ercolani / Alamy) The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, seems to have way more siblings than we thought. Astronomers used data on star spin velocity from the Gaia and TESS space telescopes to determine the famous star cluster is actually 20 times bigger than we thought, containing thousands of fainter stars lurking among the brightest seven. The new method could reveal hidden stellar families and complex structures linking stars that were once thought to be independent, researchers say. Similar data could also be used to reveal whether our own sun is part of an extended stellar family, Space.com reported . Tia Ghose Managing Editor

Bad news for extraterrestrial life An illustration of the XMM-Newton satellite studying a monster stellar explosion (Image credit: D. Ducros; ESA/XMM-Newton, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO) There's some bad news for the prospect of life outside our solar system: scientists say they've spotted a dwarf star about 40 light-years from Earth belching out an ultrapowerful coronal mass ejection (CME). That monster blast of plasma was powerful enough to rip the atmosphere off any planets that happened to be orbiting the star. Stars like these, called M-dwarfs, are dimmer than the sun, which means their habitable zones are much closer. And yet, this class of star is also more volatile, meaning any planet that could harbor life would be regularly lashed by punishing solar flares. Whether life could evolve — and survive — on such a planet is uncertain. Of course, there are many other solar systems that could harbor life, so the search for extraterrestrials isn't over yet . But the new detection may mean the most common type of star in the Milky Way is less hospitable to life than we thought. You can read more about the violent CME here . Tia Ghose Managing Editor

Volcano off Oregon won't erupt this year, scientists say A bathymetric image of the Axial volcano, which scientists initially predicted would erupt this year. (Image credit: NOAA) This past year, news outlets, including Live Science, widely reported that the Axial Seamount off Oregon's coast would likely erupt this year . Now, geologists have said an eruption is unlikely at least until 2026. The seamount has already erupted three times: in 1998, 2011 and 2015, staff writer Sascha Pare reports. The initial prediction that it would erupt in 2025 was based on its inflation rate, or how fast the chamber beneath the volcano was filling with magma. Geologists thought the volcano would erupt when that inflation rate reached the level seen in 2015. But that inflation rate has now slowed. Predicting volcanic eruptions is tricky, but a new model that accounts for the underlying physics could make those predictions more reliable, Sascha reports. You can read the full story here . Tia Ghose Managing Editor

Ancient people in Japan had almost no Denisovan DNA The 146,000-year-old cranium of an individual with Denisovan mitochondrial DNA discovered in northeastern China. (Image credit: Fu et al, Cell (2025) CC-by-4.0 One of the biggest unanswered questions in anthropology is how the Denisovans, mysterious human relatives that lived in Asia and died out around 30,000 years ago, fit into our tangled family tree . New research is providing tantalizing clues, staff writer Sophie Berdugo reports. Researchers looked at ancient skeletons from Asia that were between 45,000 and 766 years old and found that the prehistoric people of Japan, called the Jomon, had almost no Denisovan DNA. Modern East Asians have on average about 0.1% Denisovan DNA, but there are wide variations between populations; Papua New Guineans, for example, have up to 5% Denisovan DNA . So what do the new findings tell us about how Denisovans migrated and mated with Homo sapiens? One possibility is that Denisovans existed at such low numbers that many H. sapiens in Asia never encountered them. Or it's possible this genetic data tells us something about the routes early human populations took across Asia. You can read the full story here . Tia Ghose Managing Editor