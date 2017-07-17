Moving through water is harder than moving through air, thanks to the extra viscosity. That's no problem for the sailfish (Istiophorus), which can swim at speeds over 68 mph (110 km/h), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This giant fish's title could be in danger, though, as the Large Pelagics Research Center in Coucester, Massachusetts, has recorded a bluefin tuna doing a cool 144 mph (232 km/h), though it's hard to say for how long or how far — the fish's acceleration sheered its tracking tag in half.