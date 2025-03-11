Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss

Right now, at Amazon, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm case) with a brilliant $100 reduction off the RRP of $429. The $329 price tag is the lowest we've ever seen since its launch in September last year, and amazingly smashes the Black Friday 2024 price by $30.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $329 at Amazon.

This brilliant Amazon Apple Watch deal is also available at Walmart and Best Buy should you prefer to do your shopping elsewhere.

Although we've yet to review the Apple Watch Series 10 here at Live Science, we have loved previous iterations of the world’s bestselling smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 8, and our colleagues over at TechRadar gave the Series 10 top marks.

The Series 10 builds on a decade of success and is now thinner than ever. This 46mm version features the largest and most advanced display to date and includes enhanced health tools, such as sleep apnea notifications. Additionally, it offers faster charging, as well as water depth and temperature sensing. However, the battery life remains consistent at a claimed 18 hours.

The Series 10 boasts numerous features that were previously introduced with the Apple Watch, along with many new highlights — like the Double Tap functionality, various accessibility-focused hand gestures, and the addition of a QWERTY keyboard for texting. Other noteworthy features are a noise app that alerts you to excessive sound exposure, advanced metrics for running and biking, a bedtime mode with sleep tracking, a low-power battery mode, and much more.

These deals are US-only, but below are the best Apple Watch Series 10 deals in your location.

The Apple Watch Series 10 features advanced health tracking metrics. (Image credit: Apple)

Key features: watchOS 11, a bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area and advanced health metrics.

Product launched: September 2024.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've ever seen on the Series 10 Apple Watch, and this 46mm deal beats the Black Friday Series 10 Apple Watch price by $30.

Price comparison: The Series 10 is currently selling for $329 at Walmart and Best Buy.

Reviews consensus: Launched in September 2024, the Series 10 is the best Apple watch to date. It's more comfortable and has an expansive new display which you can see better at all angles. The watchOS 11 experience, improved health metrics, and faster charging are some of the standout features. However, it's the current lowest price ever, which makes it outstanding value and the Apple watch to meet the needs of most people.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a stunning new display, a thinner build and a more comfortable watch.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're hoping for improved battery life, it's still the same 18 hours from Series 9. Check out the Apple Ultra 2, which has the best battery performance in the Apple watch range.

