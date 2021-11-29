Raspberry Pi DIY robot car is 36% off for Cyber Monday

With this Cyber Monday robot car deal, you can save bit on this smart sensor DIY robot car kit and bring some serious science fun to your household this holiday season. But you have to act fast. The SunFounder Raspberry Pi Car DIY Robot Kit is on sale right now at Amazon for $76.79 compared with the usual retail price of $119.99 in a lightning deal that will only last hours before it expires. The deal gives you a 36% off for a massive saving of $43.20 if you buy now on Cyber Monday.

The kit requires a Raspberry Pi single-board computer (not included, see below for details) and can then be assembled and coded. Once built, the robot car features light follower and line follower sensors as well as ultrasonic obstacle avoidance. This DIY robot car is designed for adults, and kids 12 and older. So if you're shopping for younger kids then be sure to check out our list of the Best Cyber Monday science kit deals, for lots of discounted products for kids.

This smart sensor DIY robot car kit deal offers an experience as much as a toy. The Kit includes an elaborate and detailed user manual, and there's a published video with instructions to help you build the robot. You need your own Raspberry Pi to get it working, and the kit is compatible with model 4B and 3 model B+ 3B 2 model B B+ B. Once you have one, everything else is included.

The kit provides Python code to bring the car to life and you can also program and debug it with a simple drag and drop graphical interface called Dragit. When you're finished building and programming, the car will whiz around with 180-degree rotation, following lines or light and avoiding obstacles. It also contains durable and shatterproof plates in case the robot car gets into an accident.

The robot car kit has an average Amazon user rating of 3.8 stars out of 5 based on 80 ratings. If you want to secure the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Car DIY Robot Kit at the discounted price of $76.79, then you need to act fast and buy before the deal expires today.

