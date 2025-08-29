If you're a runner, cyclist or outdoor enthusiast, and like to listen to music while active, using a pair of the best headphones can potentially be dangerous. They are more likely to block out audio cues from nearby traffic, other road users and pedestrians.

One of the best options we've found is to use a pair of the best bone conduction headphones, and the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are a brilliant example of this new way to listen to music on the go, whether that's cycling, running, or hiking.

Bone conduction headphones basically work by transmitting the sound through vibrations on the bones of the skull, bypassing the eardrum and directly stimulating the inner ear. Leaving your ear holes free to hear sounds around you, and keeping you more spatially aware of your surroundings.

The Shokz range holds top spots in our bone conduction headphones buyers' guides, with the OpenRun Pro 2 best overall, and the more wallet-friendly Shokz OpenRun model as best value. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up big discounts on both models, and at these prices, it presents a great opportunity to try our bone conduction headphones for yourself at a fraction of the cost.

Below we've highlighted the best Shokz Headphones deals on Amazon, but worth noting that Walmart and Best Buy are matching these prices in their Labor Day Sales, should you prefer to shop away from Amazon.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 secures the top position in our guide to the best bone conduction headphones, and they received an impressive 4.5 out of 5 from our tester, Anna Gora. She felt the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones outperformed their competitors with an outstanding combination of comfort, sound quality and battery life. They feature the Shokz signature open-ear design and dual drivers, which combine for clear highs of Bone Conduction Tech, and the deep bass of Air Conduction Tech for outstanding sound quality. Battery life is an impressive 12 hours.

The OpenRun Pro 2s also have almost 5,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars, and 75% of those reviewers giving them the highest rating. Anna only marked them down mostly due to the price; however, with the flagship Shokz model now reduced to just $139.95, down from the RRP of $179.95, making them a far more appealing price.

For those on a budget, the original Shokz OpenRun are a great introduction to bone conduction headphones, at a far more friendly price point, especially at this discounted price.

In our Shokz OpenRun review back in 2022, they scored a 3.5 out of 5 stars score which was still pretty good considering the first commercial bone conducting headphones only appeared around 2014. However, interestingly, bone conduction has a history spanning centuries, with its principles understood in the 1500s and early medical applications in the 19th century, with the first bone conduction headphones patented in 1994.

Although these don't quite match up for features when compared to the OpenRun Pro 2s, they still deliver plenty of attractive features, and have the same sweat-resistant wireless performance, so perfect for runners who want to enjoy their music and soak up the race-day atmosphere.

OpenRun Pro 2 Key features: Dual drivers for unparalleled audio quality, Shokz signature open-ear design, six EQ modes, Bluetooth, six EQ modes, wind-resistant, lightweight, sweat-resistant, two sizes and three color choices, 12-hour battery life, travel case and charger.

Product launched: May 2024.

Price history: The launch price of OpenShokz Pro 2 was $179.95, and that has held fairly consistently, with deals appearing for Amazon sales events like Black Friday. This current deal matches the last Amazon price matches the last Prime Day discount back in July.

Price comparison: Walmart: $139.95 | Best Buy: $139.99

Reviews consensus: We crowned the OpenRun Pro 2 with the best overall in our best bone conduction headphones guide, and these premium headphones ticked all the boxes for their outstanding sound quality, battery life and comfort. They have a ton of reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.5 stars, and Amazon reviewers like us loved its out-of-ear features, along with the color choices and sizing.

