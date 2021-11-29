Cyber Monday vacuum deal: Get $100 off this robot cleaner

Want to keep your home spotless but hate cleaning? We may have found the Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal for you. The Ecovacs Deebot T8 OZMO Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is selling for $549.99 on Amazon right now, a dropdown of $100 from its usual price of $649.99.

The little robot cleaner packs so many features into a small machine, not only working as a vacuum but also a mop, sweeping and scrubbing wherever it goes. The robot's large 240-ml water tank means that it can cover more than 2,000 square feet, ensuring it won't leave a single patch of your floor surface uncleaned. There are four modes to the device's mopping intensity, allowing you to customize the extent to which it scrubs your floors. And if you grab this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal, you can get started on easy holiday cleaning for less.

There are a staggering number of ways you can program the robot to make it perfect for your home. After downloading the Ecovacs app, you can label rooms, set priorities for cleaning, group spaces into cleaning areas, set different cleaning times, adjust the power of the vacuum and the mop for varying regions and even set no-go and no-mop zones for the robot to avoid. The robot can really adapt itself to any space or setting, allowing you to kick back and relax while it does all the hard work.

The Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 navigates its way around your home using a state-of-the-art combination of precision laser mapping and intelligent object detection, not only spotting and mapping out new objects as it cleans, but saving them to its memory so it knows to avoid them next time. Its environmental object detection technology allows it to detect and recognize things like cables, shoes and furniture so that it can avoid collision and any unwanted interruptions to its cleaning. The T8 also knows exactly when it is traveling on a wood floor versus carpet, for which it will boost its suction power and switch off its mopping function.

If all of this wasn’t automatic enough, the T8 can also be upgraded. Optional purchases can equip the device with a more powerful, spinning mop that makes cleaning even more efficient, and an Auto-Empty Station which automatically stores all of the dirt and dust from inside the vacuum. You won’t have to worry about cleaning ever again.

Amazon reviews are highly positive for the nifty little cleaner, with a score of 4.4 stars out of 5 with 468 global ratings. We fully recommend you grab this Cyber Monday vacuum deal and make a clean getaway from your household chores today.