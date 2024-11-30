Forget Black Friday — we think you should buy this fitness tracker at full price instead!

The world of fitness watches has expanded hugely over the last few years, and while at Live Science we absolutely love a Garmin — even more when they are on sale — there's one brand that might have slipped below your radar.

Coros is a relative newcomer to the running watch market, but reviewers and runners alike already rave about their running watches.

You can get the Coros Pace 3 on Amazon for $229.99

Indeed our reviewer Andrew Williams loved the Coros Pace 3 and he's not alone. Admittedly he's paid to promote the brand, but the greatest distance runner of all time (no arguments, please) Eliud Kipchoge wears a Pace 3 for his training.

But why should you buy when there's no sale on? Unlike some brands, Coros doesn't really 'do' Black Friday or Cyber Monday. In a Reddit post, they explained that "as we regularly provide some of the most cost-effective GPS watches on the market, we do not feel it would be useful to wait until a specific timeframe or holiday to promote sales, as our competitors do".





But considering what a great watch the Coros Pace 3 is, we think it's still very much worth considering over an equivalent-costing Garmin. The Garmin 165 is a good comparison. It too is a really good watch, and what's more, it is currently reduced by $50 to $199.99, making it ever so slightly cheaper than the Coros.

The two watches have very similar features, both with their own pros and cons. The Garmin 165 is a bit lighter, and the screen a bit brighter - but the Coros Pace 3 has a better battery life. It's a tough decision between the two, and it might just depend on what your priorities are - but definitely don't automatically opt for the sale option just because of a discount.

Image 1 of 4 The Coros Pace 3 is one of the best value-for-money fitness watches (Image credit: Future/Andrew Williams) The Coros Pace 3 weights just 30g (Image credit: Future/Andrew Williams) The optical heart rate sensor on the Coros Pace 3 (Image credit: Future/Andrew Williams) The Coros Pace 3 comes in a range of different colours (Image credit: Future/Andrew Williams)

Coros may be the new kid on the block when it comes to running watches, but there is no doubt that they have already established a reputation for offering fantastic value for money.

With the Coros Pace 3, you can stream music or podcasts using wireless headphones if you want to run without your phone, or you can upload pre-planned routes on the watch screen.

When it comes to the accuracy of measuring both heart rate and GPS, it's certainly the best Coros to date, and at just 30 g, it's a pleasure to wear.

The software, perhaps, is where Coros still lags a little behind Garmin, but that will certainly catch up over time. And while the Pace 3 may lack some of the more advanced features of watches like the Garmin Fenix 7, well, that's very much reflected in the price.

Key features: 1.2-inch, 240x240 pixel screen, always on display, 4 GB storage, mineral glass screen and plastic polymer casing, water resistant to 5ATM, heart rate sensor, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, thermometer and oximeter. Compatible with IOS or Android.

Product launched: August 2023

Price history: The Coros Pace 3 has stayed at $229 at Amazon since its launch.

Price comparison: Amazon: $229 | Best Buy: $229.99

Reviews consensus: Reviewers all love the Coros Pace 3, noting its great value for money. Many think it's the best value on the market, even if the software is not the most premium. For the money, you get a fantastic value smartwatch that could tempt even Garmin loyalists away from the brand.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: Value for money is important to you and you want a running watch with a seriously good battery life

❌ Don't buy it if: You hate paying full price, or if the idea of changing from the Garmin ecosystem horrifies you. Or if you want fancy features check out instead the Garmin Fenix 7 or the Garmin Epix 2.

