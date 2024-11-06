The Garmin Fenix 7 is our top-rated running watch and now at its lowest price ever

Amazon is currently offering an excellent deal on the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch with a discount of $226. It's our top-rated running watch, but is also a fantastic option for cycling, swimming, and a multitude of other sports.

Get the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 on sale right now at Amazon for $423.70.

The watch scored 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Garmin Fenix 7 review, and it's the top model in our best running watch guide. The current 35% saving off the regular price at Amazon is the cheapest the Fenix 7 has been this year so we're unlikely to see further reductions — even with Black Friday only a few weeks away.

Garmin Fenix 7: was $650 now $424 at Amazon US Save $226 on this superbly featured smartwatch. The Garmin Fenix 7 tops our best running watch guide and combines an array of useful functions with impressive battery life. The Fenix is rugged, waterproof to 10 ATM, and has an accurate HRM making it a top choice for all kinds of athletes.

Image 1 of 4 The full color mapping on the Fenix 7 is extremely detailed and easy to follow (Image credit: Andrew Williams) You can add or remove watch functions to get the setup you want (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The heart rate monitor on the rear of the watch is more accurate than most wrist sensors (Image credit: Andrew Williams) There's a wide range of display options and you can download more via the ConnectIQ app (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

This may be the most basic Fenix 7 model (there are also Sapphire, X and Solar versions), but this is still an advanced training tool packed with deep and useful features. If you're a runner, cyclist, swimmer, or triathlete, the Fenix 7 provides analysis on whether you're training effectively or not at the end of every session. You'll also get suggestions on how to improve areas in which you're lacking when connected to the Garmin Connect smartphone app.

For less athletic users, the Fenix 7's health-tracking features give you lots of interesting data too. Metrics such as Sleep Analysis and Body Battery are useful and easy to understand. The watch can also monitor blood oxygen saturation levels (though this does use a lot of battery life when turned on), track your heart rate, step count, and a whole lot more.

Mapping is very good and it's easy to follow routes displayed in full color on the Fenix 7's large face. You can download area maps directly to the watch using Garmin Connect.

In our tests, battery life in full smartwatch mode was around 18 days, but if you have a heavy training load, you'll need to charge the Fenix 7 more often. The watch comes with a Garmin port to USB-A charging cable.

Key features: 1.3-inch face, water resistance to 10 ATM, touchscreen, 16 GB storage, weight 79 g.

Product launched: January 2022.

Price history: Before the current deal, the lowest sale price the Garmin Fenix 7 had been this year on Amazon was $449. Outside of promotional periods, pricing has been significantly higher at $649.99. With the Fenix 7 now at $423.70, this is its lowest price yet.

Price comparison: Garmin: $649.99 | Walmart: $498 | REI: $650

Reviews consensus: The Fenix 7 is the top-rated model in our best Garmin watch guide, while T3 rates it as the best outdoor Garmin watch. All the reviews praise the Fenix 7 for its accessible features, battery life and touch controls.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best running watch, best Garmin watch

✅ Buy it if: You want an advanced fitness and health tracking watch with a hefty 35% discount.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the most up-to-date version, the Garmin Fenix 8, which comes with advancements such as a bright AMOLED screen, the ability to make calls via your watch, and voice control.

