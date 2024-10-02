These are the cheapest binocular deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
We're just one week away from Amazon Prime Day on 8-9 October, so we've rounded up the best binocular deals to save money on your next pair of binos.
Amazon has officially announced the next Prime event — Prime Big Deal Days is coming on 8-9 October, so we've hunted around to find all the best binocular deals currently on the market. We've price-checked them against one and looked at previous Prime Day deals to bring you the cheapest deals on the best binoculars, best binoculars for stargazing and best binoculars for kids all here in one place.
We're keeping track of all the best deals in the run-up to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days this month. We've compiled all the best early deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, cameras, star projectors and more in our Amazon Prime Day hub.
Best binocular deals today
- Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $190.95
- Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 was $299.95 now $239.95 at Amazon
- Occer 12x25: was $59.99 now $23.40
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70: was $259.95 now $189.95
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42: was $229.99 now $123.73
- Bushnell Excursion 10x42: was $104.95 now $44.99
Best binocular deals
Save $89 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing. Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for spotting wildlife.
Read our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review
Featured in: Best binoculars, Best binoculars for stargazing, Best binoculars for kids (8x32 version)
Editor's Note 10/02: Today they've added a $20 coupon that you can apply at checkout.
Save $60 on the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars at Amazon. Perfect for a variety of outdoor activities from stargazing, wildlife observation and sightseeing, they provide excellent value for money.
Editor's note 10/02: They've added a $20 coupon to the checkout today, although the price has been fluctuating and we've recently seen it as low as $233 on a limited-time deal, so keep your eyes on it around Prime Day.
Occer 12x25: was $59.99 now $23.40 at Amazon
Save $42 on these compact binoculars for kids. We think they're great portable binoculars thanks to their compact form and light weight, ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack — we gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.
Make sure you add the 35% coupon to get them for this price.
Read our full Occer 12x25 review
Editor's note 10/02: Deal still live.
Save $70 on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars that are well suited to lunar viewing even without a tripod, all thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that drink in the low light from the moon's surface.
Editor's note 10/02: Today they've added a $20 coupon to the checkout.
Save 45% on a pair of binoculars with bright, sharp views and a very usable magnification for all-purpose viewing. They're waterproof and fogproof, plus they come with a padded carry case.
They also come in 8x42, 10x50 and 12x50 variants.
Editor's note 10/02: Deal still live.
Save 57% in this 10x42 binocular deal from Bushnell. Waterproof, fogproof and versatile, they're the ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.
Editor's note 10/02: Deal still live.
