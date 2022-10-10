Prime Day fitness tracker deals: the best budget trackers just got even cheaper

We’re keeping a close eye on Prime Day fitness tracker deals as they start to roll in. The big event is set to kick off on October 11 and we’re expecting to see some hefty discounts on fitness trackers and smartwatches. Technically called the 'Prime Early Access Sale,' it's the second big sales party from the online retailer and will last for 48 hours.

With a slew of new fitness trackers recently announced from the likes of Apple and Fitbit, it’s likely that older models will have their prices slashed. In fact, we’re already seeing record-low prices on some Fitbit models. We wouldn’t be surprised if the older Apple Watch models followed suit.

Even high-end Garmin watches have had their prices cut in the run up to the sales event: the ever-popular Forerunner 245 has been discounted to $207.75 (opens in new tab), nearly half its original retail price.

There are plenty of cut-price budget options available too. We’ll keep this page updated with the top deals as they go live — for now, here are our favorite discounted models that you can already buy.

Prime Day fitness tracker deals

Prime Early Access Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $56.00 (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Fitbit Inspire 2, which is one of our favorite models from the company. At under $60, you can consider this a truly budget-price tracker, but it still packs in Fitbit’s excellent sleep-tracking tech, heart-rate monitoring and on-wrist notifications.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3 | Was 229.95 | Now $149.95 (opens in new tab)

There’s a hefty discount on this older-version of the Fitbit Versa, which has just been superseded by the Fitbit Versa 4. Despite this, it’s still an excellent, up-to-date bit of tech that has a brilliant display and all the health-tracking features you could need.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | Was $299.95 | Now $178.95 (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Sense tops our list of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) available right now. It’s stylish, with a large, easy-to-read display, and it offers a ‘stress sensing’ EDA feature, which is something completely unique to Fitbit. On top of that, it has a respectable six-day battery and all of the other standard health tracking features available.

Prime Early Access Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 | Was $349.99 | Now $207.75 (opens in new tab)

This is another record-low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $15 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 955 | Was $499 | Now $438.75 (opens in new tab)

We were really impressed with this watch when we tested it out earlier this year. It’s a recently released model, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see it already discounted. Garmin have used a plastic case on the watch to cut costs, but you still get lots of high-end features like super-accurate GPS and downloadable maps on this model.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S | Was $549.99 | Now $499.99 (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 6 (opens in new tab) topped our list of the best running watches for most of last year, only recently bumped out of the top spot by the Garmin Fenix 7 (opens in new tab). But it’s a beautiful watch; it has brilliantly accurate heart rate monitoring and can even calculate your VO2 max. It’s downloadable map feature also makes it perfect for adventures conducted off the beaten path.

Prime Early Access Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 | Was $429 | Now $349 (opens in new tab)

This is a great price on the Apple Watch Series 7, which has unbeatable accuracy when it comes to heart beat tracking. It's also packed with useful apps, unlike some other trackers. While we have seen it fall to $329 before, this is still a great deal — and it might be the best one we get before the end of this year sale's event.

Other Prime Early Access fitness tracker deals