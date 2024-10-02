Could these camera deals get any better before Amazon Prime Day?
We've rounded up the best camera deals from Sony, Nikon, Canon and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day on October 8-9 — save $$$s on your next camera.
We've searched through all the best camera deals at our trusted retailers and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest deals here in one place, so you know what deals are worth buying during the Amazon Big Prime Day Deals on October 8-9.
We've thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure it's the best price on the market and that there's not been any sneaky price-hiking going on to make deals look better than they actually are, and many of the camera deals we've included come with a few extras, too.
If you're looking for the best astrophotography camera or the best camera for wildlife photography, keep reading, as we've highlighted below which cameras we think are suited to the job.
Best camera deals today
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999
- Canon EOS R8 with 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 lens bundle: was $1,699 now $1,499
- OM SYSTEM OM-1: was $2,799.99 now $2,099
- Nikon Z6 II: was $1,996.95 now $1,596.95
- Sony A7 II with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: was $1,598 now $998
Best camera deals
Save $500 on the 24.2MP Canon EOS R6 Mark II in this Adorama deal, including a 128GB Lexar card, carry case, 2 batteries, a card reader and cleaning kit. It can shoot up to 40 FPS (electronic shutter) and would be a fantastic option as an entry-level full-frame camera to improve your skills.
Editor's note 10/02: Although this price is pretty standard for the R6 Mark II, this bundle gives extra value for money. We have previously seen it as low as $1,899.
Save $200 on the Canon EOS R8 with the 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 kit lens in this Prime Day camera deal at Adorama, and they've even thrown in some extras! In this deal, you'll get a carry case, 64GB card, three filters (UV, polarizer and neutral density) and a cleaning kit. It's great for beginners who don't have the budget to invest in separate lenses just yet.
Read our full Canon EOS R8 review
Featured in: Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $700 on one of the best Micro Four-Thirds cameras on the market, the OM-1 can shoot a ridiculous 120FPS and sports a 20MP stacked BSI sensor — it also comes with the 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Lens.
Read our full OM System OM-1 review
Editor's note 10/02: We've seen this camera fluctuating between $2,019 - $2,149 recently, so keep checking back to see if the price goes back down during Prime Day.
Save $400 on the 24.5MP resolution, full-frame Nikon Z6 II, with 4K video, 14FPS burst rate, eye detection for humans and animals and impressive low light performance. This bundle also comes with a carry case, a 64BG card and other accessories.
Editor's note 10/02: We saw it for $100 cheaper last week, but we are keeping our eyes peeled to see if it gets reduced again for Prime Day.
Save $600 on the Sony A7 II with the 28-70mm kit lens in this B&H Photo deal. It's a fairly old model (almost 10 years old now) but it's still worth considering for beginners taking the leap into the full-frame system. Sony's famously accurate autofocus and 24.3MP sensor produce beautifully sharp and detailed images for just under $1,000.
Editor's note 10/02: Deal still live.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested hundreds of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South England she originally used photography as a way to cope with health issues, aiming to portray a feeling of calm and peace through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.