Could these camera deals get any better before Amazon Prime Day?

We've searched through all the best camera deals at our trusted retailers and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest deals here in one place, so you know what deals are worth buying during the Amazon Big Prime Day Deals on October 8-9.

We've thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure it's the best price on the market and that there's not been any sneaky price-hiking going on to make deals look better than they actually are, and many of the camera deals we've included come with a few extras, too.

If you're looking for the best astrophotography camera or the best camera for wildlife photography, keep reading, as we've highlighted below which cameras we think are suited to the job.

Best camera deals today

Best camera deals

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at adorama.com Save $500 on the 24.2MP Canon EOS R6 Mark II in this Adorama deal, including a 128GB Lexar card, carry case, 2 batteries, a card reader and cleaning kit. It can shoot up to 40 FPS (electronic shutter) and would be a fantastic option as an entry-level full-frame camera to improve your skills. Editor's note 10/02: Although this price is pretty standard for the R6 Mark II, this bundle gives extra value for money. We have previously seen it as low as $1,899.

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,995.95 now $1,596.95 at adorama.com Save $400 on the 24.5MP resolution, full-frame Nikon Z6 II, with 4K video, 14FPS burst rate, eye detection for humans and animals and impressive low light performance. This bundle also comes with a carry case, a 64BG card and other accessories. Editor's note 10/02: We saw it for $100 cheaper last week, but we are keeping our eyes peeled to see if it gets reduced again for Prime Day.

