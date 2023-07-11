Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for almost 50% off this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for a smartwatch to help you meet your health and fitness goals then check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's been reduced by 47% for Amazon Prime Day — now down to $174.99.
But is it worth the price? Absolutely! Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 isn't the very latest model (that accolade goes to the Galaxy Watch 5 - also on offer for Prime Day), but it's great value for money, especially since the main difference between the older and newer model is mostly just the size.
You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 as a 40mm or 44mm model, whilst the Galaxy Watch 5 is available as a 40mm or 42mm device. Sure, the newer model will charge more quickly and lasts a little longer, but both watches contain similar health and fitness tech and that's what really matters.
If you want to shop around, be sure to check out our round-up of the best fitness trackers or the best running watches catering for a range of budgets. At this price, however, we would seriously consider the Galaxy Watch 4. Compatible with Android and Bluetooth, it's a powerful gadget for your wrist.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Was: $329.99, Now: $174.99 at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 4 delivers everything you need to conquer your day - and now you can get it with a hefty 47% discount. This clever smart watch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Price check: Best Buy: $169.99 | Walmart: $169| Target $199.99
We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and that's partly thanks to its beautiful, stylish and elegant design. But we're even more impressed by what's inside. This wearable is more than capable of helping you to achieve your fitness goals, whilst also allowing you to stream music and connect to texts, calls and notifications.
It boasts a sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and body composition scanner and you can use it to monitor your basal metabolic rate (BMR), body mass index (BMI) and body fat percentage. It will keep a check on your blood oxygen levels and blood pressure and you can share results with your doctor via the Samsung Health Monitor app on a Galaxy phone.
The watch also comes with a case, battery and charger and you can change the bands for extra style. For anyone embarking on a workout, it's sure to be a great tech buddy.
More Prime Day Galaxy Watch Deals
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Was: $279.99, Now: $159.00 on Amazon
Save almost 30% on this top of the range smartwatch, now more than $80 cheaper with this early Prime Day deal.
Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Price check: Best Buy: $199 | Walmart: $199
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Was: $399.99, Now: $349.95 at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can do everything its older brother can - but looks much better. If you are after a fitness tracker that combines functionality and stylish design, then 4 Classic model should land on your radar. Now with a fantastic 13% discount on Amazon.
Tech Radar: ★★★½
Price check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $174.99 | Target $379.99
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro + Buds 2 Bundle Was: $599.98, Now: $468.99 at Amazon
Looking for a great bundle? Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 21% cheaper on Amazon - and it comes with a pair of top quality noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds. This smartwatch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition.
Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.
